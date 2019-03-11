2020 BMW M3 Still Hides Behind Camouflage

Sixth-gen BMW M3 to be revealed later this year.

Expect it to be launched worldwide in 2020.

Details about its powertrain are scarce currently.

Likely to be offered in three variants.

Base M3 could develop as much as 460PS, similar to F80 M3 CS.

New spy shots of the upcoming BMW M3 are on the interwebs, but there are no concrete details on what it will have. The new M3, as with all previous variants, is based on a heavily modified version of the standard 3 Series.

What are the rumours?

Three variants from the get go. The next-gen BMW M3 will have a ‘base’ rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variant, which will apparently be called the ‘Pure’ along with a M5-like AWD variant with the ability to make it RWD at a push of button.

Topping the lineup will be the Competition pack, which will pack over 500PS of max power, carbon ceramic brakes, staggered tyres, AWD and a dual-clutch setup.

The models will be easily visually distinguishable, with each variant likely to get unique cosmetic parts on the outside. Adaptive suspension, limited-slip differential and sport seats will be offered as standard. The BMW M4 coupe will also share the same variant lineup as the 4-door sedan.

The 3.0-litre, inline-six, twin-turbo ‘B58’ petrol engine from the 3 Series will develop as much power as the previous-gen M3 CS. At just over 450PS, the base Pure variant - which will be with a 6-speed manual in some countries - should be a hoot to drive.

More details of the upcoming M3 are expected to be revealed in the course of the year. Stay tuned to ZigWheels for up to date information on BMW’s most fun to drive sedan.

Image source - Motor1.com

Source: zigwheels.com

