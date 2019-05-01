2019 Renault Kwid Facelift Spotted, Looks Similar To Kwid Electric (City K-ZE)

Launched in September 2015, this is the Kwid’s mid-life refreshed model.

Launch confirmed in 2019, probably around the festive season.

Will get Kwid EV (City K-ZE)-inspired styling.

Redesigned front profile; mildly refreshed side, rear and interior part of the facelift.

Expected to get dual airbags this time around.

0.8-litre and 1.0-litre engine options unlikely to change but could adhere to BS 6 emission norms.

Prices, currently between Rs Rs 2.71 lakh to Rs 4.66 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), could get a slight hike.

Will rival the updated 2019 Alto, Maruti’s FutureS concept-based hatchback and Datsun redi-GO.

Renault is set to launch the Kwid facelift in the second half of 2019 and the recent spotting of the test mules confirm that they are well on track. We had earlier mentioned that the upcoming Renault Kwid facelift is likely borrow design cues from the Renault City K-ZE EV (Kwid Electric) and the test mule does bear a resemblance to the EV. Launched in September 2015, the facelift of the Kwid will be launched four years after its market introduction.

The mid-life refreshed Kwid will get a split headlamp setup wherein the main lamps are fitted on the bumper while the top half comes with LED DRLs and indicator. The new lamps will offer a dual barrel setup, which of course offers better illumination compared to regular single barrels, making it the only car in the segment to offer the same as of now. Since it is an ICE-powered car, the front grille has slats compared to the charging socket on the City K-ZE.

The test mule has confirmed that the overall silhouette of the facelifted model will remain unchanged. It is fitted with steel wheels with a similar three-nut setup, but they look a size bigger than the current 13-inchers. Renault could offer fatter 165/70 cross-section wheels like the Brazil-spec and City K-ZE. Expect the tail lamps to get new detailing with LED elements like the City K-ZE along with a redesigned bumper.

The test mule doesn’t give us a view of the interior, but overall layout is unlikely to change. The Kwid received Renault’s updated MediaNav 4.0 unit earlier this year and that is most likely to be retained in the updated model. On the safety front, the facelifted Renault Kwid might get dual airbags just like the Brazil-spec Kwid as the current one in India only offers a passenger airbag. Its arch rival, the Alto 800 (now called just the Alto), recently received the passenger airbag. Other standard safety features comprising of ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, front passenger seat belt reminder and speed alert system, will continue.

(Pictured: City K-ZE) Under the hood, it should continue with the 0.8-litre(54PS/72Nm) and 1.0-litre(68PS/91Nm), 3-cylinder engine options. A 5-speed manual transmission is standard but the bigger engine gets a dial type 5-speed AMT option as well. Both the engines are likely to adhere BS 6 emission norms in the updated model. It should be compliant with the upcoming crash and pedestrian safety regulations.

(Pictured: City K-ZE) Renault is likely to hike the prices of the updated Kwid by a bit. It is currently priced between Rs Rs 2.71 lakh to Rs 4.66 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). With its launch expected around the festive season, the Renault Kwid facelift will renew its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Alto and the Datsun redi-GO as well Maruti’s FutureS-based offering (expected later this year).

Source: cardekho.com