2019 Honda Civic Warranty, Maintenance Details Revealed

Honda has launched the tenth-gen Civic in India at a starting price for Rs 17.70 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). While the Civic petrol is available in three variants: V, VX and ZX, the diesel Civic can be had in two variants only VX and ZX. Along with the prices, the carmaker also revealed detail about the sedan’s warranty and maintenance costs.

Like other new Honda cars, the new Civic is also available with 3 years/unlimited km warranty as standard. It can be further extended to upto 5 years/unlimited for an additional premium. Along with this, Honda is also offering an optional 3 year annual maintenance package with the Civic, which will bring the average cost of maintenance down to Rs 4,953 for petrol and Rs 5,930 for diesel. However, Honda has not revealed prices of the extended warranty and the annual maintenance package yet.

On the other hand, Civic’s arch-rival, the Skoda Octavia comes with Skoda 4 Year Service Care as standard. It includes standard warranty of upto 4 years/1,00,000km and roadside assistance. Like Honda, Skoda also offers an optional maintenance package with the Octavia. It is valid for 4 year/60,000km (whichever occurs first) and costs Rs 44,444.

Recently, Skoda also introduced Skoda Shield Plus. Available at an additional cost, it offers one year of comprehensive insurance, three years of third party insurance and extended warranty with roadside assistance for fifth and sixth year of ownership, taking the total warranty to 6 years/150,000km.

Comparing only the standard warranties offered by Honda and Skoda, both have their pros and cons. While for the Civic you can avail the warranty for three years without thinking about the distance driven, in the Octavia, you can take advantage of the warranty for four years, however, you will have to keep a check on the kilometres driven.

Source: cardekho.com