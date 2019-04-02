﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  2019 Honda Civic Round-up: Prices, Review, Rivals & More

2019 Honda Civic Round-up: Prices, Review, Rivals & More

Here are all the numbers and opinions related to the Civic in one place, to help make your buying decision easier

02 April 2019
2019 Honda Civic Round-up: Prices, Review, Rivals & More
2019 Honda Civic Round-up: Prices, Review, Rivals & More
outlookindia.com
2019-04-02T12:15:13+0530

Honda launched the tenth-generation Civic in India on March 8 and its comeback definitely garnered a lot of interest among lovers of the car in India. Previously, the eighth-generation Civic was sold in India before Honda discontinued it. The ninth-gen Civic was given a miss altogether for the Indian market. However, if the return of the Civic has got you running to fetch your cheque book, have a look at the stories below to make a better decision.

  • First, have a look at our first drive review to find out our first impressions of the tenth-gen Honda Civic.
  • Next up, have a look at what is on offer in the different variants of the Civic and our opinion on which is the best variant for you, here.

  • We have compiled a variant-wise comparison of the Honda Civic and Skoda Octavia, giving our verdict on which is the better variant. Find out which variant of the two will work out best for you, here. Also, find out the same with the Toyota Corolla Altis, here.
  • Finally, find out what are the pros and cons of the 2019 Honda Civic in one place.

Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Automobiles Cars Honda Civic Skoda Octavia Toyota Corolla Altis Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Skoda Kamiq: Top 5 Features We Want In India
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters