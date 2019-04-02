2019 Honda Civic Round-up: Prices, Review, Rivals & More

Honda launched the tenth-generation Civic in India on March 8 and its comeback definitely garnered a lot of interest among lovers of the car in India. Previously, the eighth-generation Civic was sold in India before Honda discontinued it. The ninth-gen Civic was given a miss altogether for the Indian market. However, if the return of the Civic has got you running to fetch your cheque book, have a look at the stories below to make a better decision.

Source: cardekho.com