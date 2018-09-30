﻿
Auto Rickshaw Driver Molested 7-Year-Old In Hyderabad

The matter came to light after the victim narrated her ordeal to her parents.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 September 2018
A seven-year-old girl was allegedly molested by an autorickshaw driver on her way back to school in Hyderabad's Nampally area.

In their complaint, the victim's parents stated that the accused, who was hired to ferry their daughter to school, molested the minor on her way back home.

A case has been registered under section 9 r/w 10 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 and the accused has been taken into custody.

(ANI)

