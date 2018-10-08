Australian PM Scott Morrison Not To Withdraw Paris Climate Agreement: Report

﻿
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has rejected calls from conservative colleagues to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 October 2018
Speaking ahead of the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, Morrison repeated his previous claim that Australia would meet its emissions reduction target "at a canter", Xinhua reported on Monday.

Australia has committed to reducing its emissions by 26 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030.

Conservative members of the government have called on Morrison to abandon the emissions reduction target, claiming that abiding by it will lead to rising power prices.

"When Australia puts its word to something, it means something," Morrison said. "This is an enormously important issue to our partners in the Pacific, who are strategic partners in the Pacific.

The Opposition Australian Labor Party (ALP) has promised to introduce a 45 per cent emissions reduction target if victorious at the upcoming general election.

IANS

