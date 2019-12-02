Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  AUS Vs PAK: Aussie Great Ian Chappell Slams Steve Smith For Undermining Captain Tim Paine

AUS Vs PAK: Aussie Great Ian Chappell Slams Steve Smith For Undermining Captain Tim Paine

Ian Chappell said Steve Smith should not be as involved in field placements as he seemed to be on Monday when Australia wrapped the 2-0 series triumph

PTI 02 December 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
AUS Vs PAK: Aussie Great Ian Chappell Slams Steve Smith For Undermining Captain Tim Paine
Australia's Nathan Lyon, left, and Steve Smith, right, celebrate winning the first test against Pakistan during their cricket test match in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
AP Photo
AUS Vs PAK: Aussie Great Ian Chappell Slams Steve Smith For Undermining Captain Tim Paine
outlookindia.com
2019-12-02T18:28:22+0530

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell feels Steve Smith undermined current skipper Tim Paine by trying to set the field in the second Test against Pakistan, which the home team won by an innings and 48 runs at Adelaide on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Smith captained the team before losing the position in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal last year. Chappell said the batting mainstay should not be as involved in field placements as he seemed to be on Monday when Australia wrapped the 2-0 series triumph.

"I tell you what I don't like to see, Steve Smith is moving a few fieldsmen around,” Chappell told 'Macquarie Sports Radio'.

Read: Australia Cruise Past Pakistan With Day To Spare

"He did have a chat with Tim Paine, trying to talk Tim Paine into moving a fielder on the off-side, but I'm not sure Tim Paine moved him as far as Steve Smith wanted. Steve Smith started moving him, I hate to see that," he added.

David Warner's 335 was the highlight of Australia's victory here.

Chappell said Smith's conduct amounted to "white-anting" Paine. White-anting is an Australian term to describe action which seeks to bring down from within.

"England used to do it a bit, blokes other than the captain and I always felt it was white-anting the captain," he said.

Smith was banned from Australia's captaincy for two years due to his role in the ball-tampering scandal and will be eligible for the role in April next year.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Steven Smith Ian Chappell Tim Paine Adelaide, Australia Cricket Australia vs Pakistan ICC World Test Championship Australia national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team Sports
Next Story : Live, ISL 2019-20: In-Form Jamshedpur FC Face Undefeated NorthEast United In Crunch Match
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement