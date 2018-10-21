Aur Ye Laga Sixer: Rohit Sharma's Classic Nataraja Shot – WATCH

﻿
The 31-year-old reminded old-timers of the famous 'Nataraja' shot, with an elegant pull shot in the 6th over of the Indian innings.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 October 2018
Screengrab; BCCI
2018-10-21T22:37:35+0530
Regarded as one of the classiest batsmen ever, India vice-captain Rohit Sharma can dismantle any bowling attack without much ado. In the age of slam-bang cricket, he is one of the few who relies on the 'touch' and 'placement' as against the brute force employed by other players.

On Sunday, during the first ODI match against the West Indies, the 31-year-old reminded old-timers of the famous 'Nataraja' shot, with an elegant pull shot in the 6th over of the Indian innings.

After conceding 12 runs from his first five deliveries, debutant Oshane Thomas produced a short delivery to intimidate Rohit. But the Indian batsman played a pull/pick shot on one leg. The ball sailed over the long leg boundary for a six.

Watch the shot here, courtesy the BCCI:

India chased down the 323-run target with ease thanks to captain Virat Kohli and Rohit's hundreds, with 47 balls to spare.

Kohli made 140 off 107 balls with the help of 21 fours and two sixes. Rohit remained unbeaten on 152 off 117 balls with 15 fours and eight sixes.

