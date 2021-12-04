Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Aswini Vaishnaw Asserted That Indian Railways Aims To Improve Passenger's Experience Through World-Class Stations

Speaking at an event of the Confederation of Indian Industries, he maintained that spending on new railway lines, doubling of tracks and electrification among others is on track.

2021-12-04T20:38:03+05:30
Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 8:38 pm

 Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced at Confederation of Indian Industries, the railway ministry's primary focus is on improving passenger experience through world-class railway stations.

"With the stations at Bhopal and Gandhinagar now with world-class features in terms of city integration and passenger flow, 40 more stations will be tendered shortly", he said.

The minister also said that tourism is being created as a new growth segment for the railways and invited the industry to participate in this objective. Modern train sets with air cushions are being designed and will be rolled out at the end of the next year, he said.

In telecom, the railway minister said India is developing its own 5G system. The Postal Life Insurance (PLI) scheme for telecom manufacturing has been very encouraging with 35 applications.

In the electronics and information technology sector, Vaishnaw said electronics manufacturing is likely to exceed the expectation of USD 250 billion of production by FY-26. Similarly, Startup India had targeted 100 unicorns by 2025, but more than 70 are already in place, he noted, adding that a user-centric and trust-based regime is being developed.

He also said that the bulk of government's revenues is going on capital investment in areas such as healthcare infrastructure.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for changing the government’s operating systems under the Atmanirbhar Bharat package. Capacity utilisation is now rising as a result of this strategy. If the capital investment by the government rises, private investment will also pick up,” Vaishnaw added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Ashwini Vaishnaw Narendra Modi India Indian Railways Railways privatisation
IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

