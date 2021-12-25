Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Assam Governor Emphasizes On The Need For Multicultural Awareness

"India is a multi-cultural nation and diverse people have made this land their home and assimilated into its society": Jagdish Mukhi said at the Conclave

Assam Governor Emphasizes On The Need For Multicultural Awareness
Assam Governor Emphasizes On The Need For Multicultural Awareness | Outlook

Trending

Assam Governor Emphasizes On The Need For Multicultural Awareness
outlookindia.com
2021-12-25T21:13:14+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 9:13 pm

Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi said that awareness and education on different cultures are essential to inculcate tolerance towards each other and resolve conflicts through dialogue.

"Education should be aimed at providing information on different cultures and ideologies to broaden the mental outlook from the formative years", an official release said.

Speaking at a conclave on ‘Conflict of Civilization in Post-Modern India and its Remedy’ , Mukhi said ideological moorings which influence language, culture, tradition and most importantly religion should not be allowed to foment conflict.

Related Stories

Remembering bell hooks: Political Commitment And The Feminist Movement

Rather, a broad-based education with comprehensive information about other people, their cultures and ideology can broaden the mental outlook which will subsequently be helpful in resolving conflicts, he added.

Mukhi said, “Conflict arises when any one or more groups assert their hegemony over others on economic, linguistic, cultural or political front”.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

He further said, “It is really heartening that in our country people belonging to different religious, linguistic and ethnic groups are living in complete harmony. This has been done through dialogue and inculcating the value of tolerance to remove prejudice against other communities, regarding their belief systems and cultural practices.”

The governor said in the past though conflicts happened between kings and kingdoms because of their expansionist policies, gradually the nature of conflict deviated to cultural affiliations.

“This is a dangerous proposition which might weaken the very edifice of human existence,” he cautioned.

The governor said in view of increasing instances of cultural conflicts which might snowball into a major global crisis, there is an urgent need to aggressively generate ‘awareness education’ for resolving conflict.

To reduce the tensions and polarisation between societies which differ in religious and cultural values, it is necessary to teach children and young people about the diverse cultures and communities that the society is blessed with, he said.

For instance, many people from Northeast India have been victims of hate crimes and prejudice in other parts of India. This has to be negotiated and altered with large scale information, education and communication, Mukhi said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Jagdish Mukhi India Assam Multiculturalism Indian Culture Shootouts - Hate and other crimes
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Announces Vaccination For Age Group 15-18, Frontline Workers

PM Modi Announces Vaccination For Age Group 15-18, Frontline Workers

Ashutosh Sharma / In view of the growing Omicron threat, PM Modi said that India will soon start the booster dose for people above 60 years of age who have co-morbidities as per recommendation from health experts from January 10.

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Riathung Ngullie / The excuse of ‘mistaken identity’ is a double-edged sword. If the Army can use it to justify fake encounters, can the Nagas too?

SA Vs IND: India's Final Frontier, But Dravid As Cool As Ever

SA Vs IND: India's Final Frontier, But Dravid As Cool As Ever

Jayanta Oinam / Loaded with history, wanted and unwanted, the South Africa vs India Test rivalry resumes with a Boxing Day match.

‘White Christmas’ Eludes Shimla Yet Again: Tourists Disappointed With No Snowfall Despite Predictions

‘White Christmas’ Eludes Shimla Yet Again: Tourists Disappointed With No Snowfall Despite Predictions

Ashwani Sharma / The last time it snowed in Shimla on Christmas Day was in 2016, that too after a gap of two decades, though some years between 2014 to 2018 did see a small spell of pre-Christmas snowfall.

Advertisement