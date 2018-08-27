Asian Games 2018: PV Sindhu Enters Final, India Assured Of First-Ever Silver In Badminton

PV Sindhu created history by becoming the first Indian shuttler to reach the women’s singles final at the Asian Games as she defeated Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in Jakarta on Monday.

The 23-year old clinched the match 21-17, 15-21, 21-10 in 66 minutes against the World No. 2.

The semi-final match started with Sindhu winning the first game. But her Japanese opponent fought back to win the second game.



In the third game, Sindhu raced to a 16-8 lead after the break, eventually winning 21-10.

Watch this space for more updates.