Asian Airgun Championships: Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary Create World Record

India got off to a flying start at the 12th Asian Airgun Championships being held in Taiyuan, Taipei as budding shooters Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary bagged gold medals in the 10-metre Air Pistol mixed team event. They also smashed the qualification world record in the process. The Indian pair shot a combined score of 784 in the qualification round, breaking the record set by Russians Vitalina Batsarashkina and Artem Chernousov.

Later, in the five-team final, the Indians finished first with a score of 484.8, Hwang Seongeun and Kim Mose of Korea won silver with a score of 481.1 while Wu Chia Ying and Kou Kuan-Ting had to settle for bronze for the host country with a score of 413.3.

Also, Esha Singh and Vijayveer Sidhu also bagged the gold medal in the junior category. The Indian duo shot a score of 478.5 in the juniors final to secure the top position.

Meanwhile, another Indian team comprising Anuradha and Abhishek Verma also reached the seniors final but finished fourth with a score of 372.1.