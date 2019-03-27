﻿
Asian Airgun Championships: Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary Create World Record

Indian Shooters shine at 12th Asian Airgun Championships in Taiyuan Taipei as Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary create new record

Outlook Web Bureau 27 March 2019
Manu Bhaker is also the youngest Indian to win a gold medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup.
File Photo
2019-03-27T17:26:40+0530

India got off to a flying start at the 12th Asian Airgun Championships being held in Taiyuan, Taipei as budding shooters Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary bagged gold medals in the 10-metre Air Pistol mixed team event. They also smashed the qualification world record in the process. The Indian pair shot a combined score of 784 in the qualification round, breaking the record set by Russians Vitalina Batsarashkina and Artem Chernousov.

Later, in the five-team final, the Indians finished first with a score of 484.8, Hwang Seongeun and Kim Mose of Korea won silver with a score of 481.1 while Wu Chia Ying and Kou Kuan-Ting had to settle for bronze for the host country with a score of 413.3.

Also, Esha Singh and Vijayveer Sidhu also bagged the gold medal in the junior category. The Indian duo shot a score of 478.5 in the juniors final to secure the top position.

Meanwhile, another Indian team comprising Anuradha and Abhishek Verma also reached the seniors final but finished fourth with a score of 372.1.

