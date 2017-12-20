The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
20 December 2017 Last Updated at 11:59 am National

As UP Reels Under Severe Cold, VHP Demands Woolen Clothes, Room Heater For Lord Rama In Ayodhya

"Our demand is that Lord Ram must be provided woolen clothes, quilt and a room heater so that he can counter the cold weather," regional media in-charge of the VHP, Sharad Sharma, said.
Outlook Web Bureau
As UP Reels Under Severe Cold, VHP Demands Woolen Clothes, Room Heater For Lord Rama In Ayodhya
Representative Image- File
As UP Reels Under Severe Cold, VHP Demands Woolen Clothes, Room Heater For Lord Rama In Ayodhya
outlookindia.com
2017-12-20T12:11:05+0530

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad today demanded woolen clothes, quilt and a room heater for the 'Ram Lalla' in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, as the state is reeling under severe cold.

"Our demand is that Lord Ram must be provided woollen clothes, quilt and a room heater so that he can counter the cold weather," regional media in-charge of the VHP, Sharad Sharma, said.

He said that Lord Ram symbolises faith and devotion for crores of Hindus across the world. Looking after him is the responsibility of all devotees.

Advertisement opens in new window

Various Hindu organisations and seers are ready to look after Lord Ram's well being, Sharma added.

"Soon, we will meet the divisional commissioner of Faizabad to express our concern," he said.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Hindu-Hindus-Hinduism National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh Resumes Operations Today, Less Than A Month After Delhi Govt Revoked Its License For Wrongly Declaring Baby Dead
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters