As UP Reels Under Severe Cold, VHP Demands Woolen Clothes, Room Heater For Lord Rama In Ayodhya

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad today demanded woolen clothes, quilt and a room heater for the 'Ram Lalla' in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, as the state is reeling under severe cold.

"Our demand is that Lord Ram must be provided woollen clothes, quilt and a room heater so that he can counter the cold weather," regional media in-charge of the VHP, Sharad Sharma, said.

He said that Lord Ram symbolises faith and devotion for crores of Hindus across the world. Looking after him is the responsibility of all devotees.

Advertisement opens in new window

Various Hindu organisations and seers are ready to look after Lord Ram's well being, Sharma added.

"Soon, we will meet the divisional commissioner of Faizabad to express our concern," he said.

(PTI)