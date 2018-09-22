﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  As Part Of Clean-Up Campaign, China Shuts Down 4000 Pornographic Websites

As Part Of Clean-Up Campaign, China Shuts Down 4000 Pornographic Websites

In a similar crackdown earlier this year, the Chinese officials had shut nearly 22,000 pornographic websites.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 September 2018
As Part Of Clean-Up Campaign, China Shuts Down 4000 Pornographic Websites
Representative Image
As Part Of Clean-Up Campaign, China Shuts Down 4000 Pornographic Websites
outlookindia.com
2018-09-22T16:50:31+0530
Related Stories

As a part of three-month nationwide clean-up campaign targeting "harmful" information especially pornography, China has shut down over 4,000 websites and accounts, official media said on Saturday.

The campaign was jointly launched by the National Office Against Pornographic and Illegal Publications and the State Administration of Press and Publication in May.

By the end of August, authorities nationwide amended over 120 relevant violations and ordered 230 enterprises to rectify irregularities, removing or filtering more than 147,000 pieces of harmful information, the state run Xinhua news agency quoted a statement by the two agencies as saying.

The campaign, targeting content in online novels that spread improper values, vulgarity or obscenity as well as those involving copyright infringement, included measures such as relevant websites' self-checks, authorities' inspections and criminal investigations, the statement said.

Such measures will be intensified in the future to ensure a healthy and clean online literature environment, said the report.

In a similar crackdown earlier this year, the Chinese officials had shut nearly 22,000 pornographic websites.

Over 1.75 million items were deleted in 390 cases, the National Office Against Pornographic and Illegal Publications had said in a statement. 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau porn International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Badminton Legend Lee Chong Wei Diagnosed With Cancer
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters