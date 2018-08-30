Arrest Of Activists: Remand Report Has No Mention Of Bhima Koregaon, Plot To Kill PM, Claims Report

Contrary to their earlier claims, the Maharashtra police in their remand report filed in court have not mentioned anything linking the arrested activists to Bhima Koregaon violence, plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi or receiving arms and funds from Nepal.

A report by NDTV claimed that the channel has accessed police’s remand report filed in the court. It has no mention of Bhima Koregaon violence, assassination plot against PM Modi or receiving arms and funds from Nepla, said the report.

Activists Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonzalves, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha were arrested from different states on Tuesday for their alleged links to Naxalites. Pune police on Tuesday had conducted raids in different parts of the country.

The public prosecutor later told Pune session court that the activists are active members of banned organization, Communist Party of India (Maoist) [CPI (Maoist)].

There were also reports linking them to the Bhima Koregaon violence, assassination plot against PM Modi and receiving funds and arms from Nepal.

However, NDTV report says that the police in its remand report have listed 16 reasons to seek their custody. It said all accused activists are members of the CPI(Maoist), they had set up city units of CPI(Maoists) and that they had used coded language for communications, the police claimed.

Meanwhile, the Pune police have sent the three Left-wing activists, arrested for their alleged links with Maoists, to their homes, as per a directive of the Supreme Court.