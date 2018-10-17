Army Soldier Picked Up From Meerut Over Suspected Spying

An Indian Army soldier has been picked up from Meerut for questioning over suspicion that he provided sensitive information to Pakistan-based intelligence operatives through social media, a defence spokesperson said Wednesday.

The soldier, whose identity has not been revealed is associated with the Signal Regiment in Meerut, the spokesperson said in Lucknow. He is said to have been posted with the regiment for two years.

An investigation is under progress by Army Intelligence authorities, the official said.

The jawan is being questioned about whether any confidential information related to the Western Command has been leaked through social media, another defence official said.

In a similar case earlier this month, a BrahMos Aerospace engineer was arrested in Nagpur on charges of spying. Nishant Agarwal was arrested in a joint operation by anti-terrorist squad units of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Agarwal was later taken to Lucknow, where he was interrogated. Officials said he was in touch with suspected Pakistani intelligence operatives through two Facebook accounts — in the names women — being operated from that country.

(PTI)