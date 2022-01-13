Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Arbitration Can Be Set Aside Only If Award Is Against Public Policy Of India: SC

A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna said the award can be set aside under the Arbitration Act, if it is found to be contrary to the fundamental policy of Indian Law, interest of country, justice or morality or if it is patently illegal.

Arbitration Can Be Set Aside Only If Award Is Against Public Policy Of India: SC
The Supreme Court was hearing an appeal filed by Haryana Tourism Ltd. AP Photo/Altaf Qadri

Trending

Arbitration Can Be Set Aside Only If Award Is Against Public Policy Of India: SC
outlookindia.com
2022-01-13T16:43:33+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 4:43 pm

An arbitration award can be set aside only if the award is against the public policy of India, the Supreme Court has said.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Haryana Tourism Ltd against an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court which set aside a 2005 award passed by the arbitrator as well as the order passed by the Additional District Judge, Chandigarh.

Haryana Tourism Limited (HTL) had invited tenders/quotations for the supply of Aerated Cold Drinks at its Tourist Complexes and the tender submitted by Kandhari Beverages was accepted. HTL later terminated the contract after dispute arose between the parties and the matter was referred to the sole arbitrator.

The arbitrator directed Kandhari Beverages to pay Rs 9.5 lakh while the counter claim lodged by it claiming Rs 13.92 lakh was dismissed by the arbitrator. Kandhari Beverages thereafter filed objection petition Additional District Judge, Chandigarh under Section 34 of the Arbitration Act against the award passed by the arbitrator.

The Additional District Judge dismissed the appeal/objection petition after which it filed further appeal before the high court under Section 37 of the Arbitration Act. The high court allowed the said appeal by entering into the merits of the claim and has quashed and set aside the award passed by the arbitrator as well as the order passed by Additional District Judge, Chandigarh.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The apex court said the high court has exercised the jurisdiction not vested in it under Section 37 of the Arbitration Act. “In view of the above and for the reasons stated above, the present appeal succeeds." “The impugned judgment and order passed by the High Court is hereby quashed and set aside.

The award passed by the arbitrator and the order passed by the Additional District Judge under Section 34 of the Arbitration Act overruling the objections are hereby restored,” the bench said in January 11 order. “An award can be set aside only if the award is against the public policy of India,” it said.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Supreme Court High Court Law
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

US Shoppers Reel Under Grocery Shortage As Pandemic Dries Supplies

US Shoppers Reel Under Grocery Shortage As Pandemic Dries Supplies

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

Top 10 Nominations From The BAFTA Longlists For The Best Film 2022

Top 10 Nominations From The BAFTA Longlists For The Best Film 2022

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Celebrating Prof Parks: A Student's Tribute To Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Michael Parks

Celebrating Prof Parks: A Student's Tribute To Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Michael Parks

Priyadarshini Sen / Professor and Pulitzer-winning LA Times editor Michael Parks was known for actually caring for stories, and encouraging students to leap into the unknown. The prolific journalist passed earlier this week.

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

AO 2022: Easy First Round Draw For Djokovic, But Doubts Remain

AO 2022: Easy First Round Draw For Djokovic, But Doubts Remain

Outlook Web Bureau / Novak Djokovic has been pitted against countryman Miomir Kecmanovic in the Australian Open 2022 first round in a draw that was delayed by 75 minutes.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Advertisement