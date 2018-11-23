Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday stated that the height of the proposed building of the new Assembly in Amravati would surpass statue of unity by 68 metres, making it the tallest structure in the country.

According to media reports, UK based architects Norma Fosters have prepared the design and Naidu has almost finalised it with some minor changes.

"The proposed building will consist of three floors and a tower which will give the building a shape of an upturned-lily flower," State Minister for Municipal Administration, P Narayana, quoted as saying.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had proposed a 100m tall statue of Lord Rama at the Ayodhya river banks.

On October 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the world's tallest statue -- The Statue of Unity, in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies)