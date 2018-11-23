﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Andhra Pradesh's New Assembly Building Will Be Taller Than Statue Of Unity: Reports

Andhra Pradesh's New Assembly Building Will Be Taller Than Statue Of Unity: Reports

On October 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the world's tallest statue -- The Statue of Unity, in Gujarat.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 November 2018
Andhra Pradesh's New Assembly Building Will Be Taller Than Statue Of Unity: Reports
Image Credit: Twitter
Andhra Pradesh's New Assembly Building Will Be Taller Than Statue Of Unity: Reports
outlookindia.com
2018-11-23T19:29:40+0530

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday stated that the height of the proposed building of the new Assembly in Amravati would surpass statue of unity by 68 metres, making it the tallest structure in the country.

According to media reports, UK based architects Norma Fosters have prepared the design and Naidu has almost finalised it with some minor changes.

"The proposed building will consist of three floors and a tower which will give the building a shape of an upturned-lily flower," State Minister for Municipal Administration, P Narayana, quoted as saying.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had proposed a 100m tall statue of Lord Rama at the Ayodhya river banks.

On October 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the world's tallest statue -- The Statue of Unity, in Gujarat. 

(With inputs from agencies)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau N. Chandrababu Naidu Narendra Modi Yogi Adityanath Andhra Pradesh Statue of Unity Monuments & Statues etc National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : ISL Preview: NorthEast Host Kerala Blasters, ATK Visit Mumbai City
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters