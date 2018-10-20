Amritsar Train Accident: Train Driver Says Was Given ‘Green Signal’, Detained By Police

﻿
Sources said that the driver claimed that he was given green signal and had no idea that hundreds of people were standing on the tracks when the train crossed the area.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 October 2018
PTI Photos
outlookindia.com
2018-10-20T10:43:40+0530

The Punjab and Railway Police on Saturday questioned the driver of a train that crushed at least 60 people to death in Amritsar while they were watching the burning of a Ravana effigy from a railway track.

Punjab Police officials said that the DMU (diesel multiple unit) driver had been detained at the Ludhiana railway station and was being questioned regarding the incident that took place on Friday night at the Jora Phatak near Dhobi Ghat within Amritsar city.

Sources said that the driver claimed that he was given green signal and all clear and had no idea that hundreds of people were standing on the tracks when the train crossed the area.

No action has so far been initiated against the organisers, who are leaders of the ruling Congress in Punjab, of the Dusshera event. Police sources said that the organisers had gone underground.

Railway officials were also gathering information from the railway linemen posted along the tracks near the Jora Phatak area who failed to inform the DMU driver regarding the presence of over 700 people on the railway tracks who were watching the burning of the Ravan and other effigies during Dusshera celebrations.

As the Ravan and other effigies went up in flames with the deafening noise of bursting fire crackers, the people standing on the live railway tracks did not realise that a speeding train was approaching.

Nearly 150 people, most of who were watching the burning of effigies or were recording the event on their mobile phones, were mowed down by the train.

The disaster was over in 10-15 seconds, people at the spot said.

Union Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha visited the accident spot late on Friday night.

Sinha said that the incident was being probed and that the tragedy was unfortunate.

Railway authorities here and in New Delhi defended themselves saying that they had not been informed about the Dusshera event at that spot and the local police did not prevent the people from coming on the live and busy railway tracks.

