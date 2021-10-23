Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Amit Shah In Srinagar, Likely To Visit Families Of Civilians Killed Recently

In his first visit to Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370, Amit Shah will also inaugurate the first international flight from Srinagar to Sharjah, and chair a high-level security review meeting.

Amit Shah In Srinagar, Likely To Visit Families Of Civilians Killed Recently
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | PTI

Trending

Amit Shah In Srinagar, Likely To Visit Families Of Civilians Killed Recently
outlookindia.com
2021-10-23T12:35:03+05:30
Naseer Ganai
Naseer Ganai

Naseer Ganai

More stories from Naseer Ganai
View All

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 12:35 pm

Massive security arrangements are in place in Kashmir Valley for the visit of Union home minister Amit Shah, with the government deploying extra security including BSF, and setting up new security bunkers in Srinagar.

Shah is likely to visit families of civilians killed recently. He will also inaugurate the first international flight from Srinagar Airport, to Sharjah, and chair a high-level review security meeting in Srinagar, before leaving for Jammu, where he will address people in a rally. It will be the first review meeting after the targeted killing of civilians in the Valley. During his visit, the home minister will also review various developmental projects under the Prime Minister’s package. He is likely to interact with Panchayati Raj representatives, including panchs, block development councilors and district development councilors.

The visit is taking place amid weather advisory, with the Valley witnessing heavy rainfall in the lower reaches and first snowfall in higher altitudes. The early snowfall in the middle of the apple harvesting season is proving devastating, causing huge losses to the horticulture industry across the Valley.

The visit of the Union home minister is his first to the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Ahead of the visit, police have seized thousands of two-wheelers across Srinagar and other districts. “Our operations continue to be disrupted as bikes of our delivery personnel keep getting seized in the city. Just when businesses in Kashmir were trying to recover from losses caused during the Article 370 clampdown, followed by the global pandemic, security forces are bringing us down again and again,” said Sami Ullah, co-founder of Fastbeetle, a delivery company based in J&K.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

“More than 500 delivery executives are making their livelihoods from these jobs in Kashmir. Where will they go now?” he asked.

“I wonder how on the one hand, foreign investors are invited day in and day out to plan future businesses in Kashmir, while on the other hand, local start-ups are pulled down with these unnecessary steps,” he added.

J&K Journalists Association (JAKJA), a prominent body of J&K scribes, said journalists, particularly photo and video reporters, have suffered immensely due to the continued seizure of two-wheelers in Kashmir. “Many of them missed deadlines after their bikes were seized.” They appealed to the Governor for immediate intervention.

According to officials, around 50 more paramilitary companies have been deployed in Kashmir to prevent rising incidents of militancy in the Valley. Over the last two weeks, 11 civilians were killed by militants in Kashmir, including some migrant workers and those from minority communities.

IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said these steps were all related to the recent violence. “Seizing some bikes and shutting down the internet of some towers is purely related to #terror #violence. It has nothing to do with the visit of the HM,” reads his tweet.

Officials said the CRPF, along with police, have put in place an “aerial surveillance cover” for areas where minority community members live. They said they have placed Lal Chowk under aerial surveillance to prevent further attacks by militants on the eve of Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to J&K on October 23.

The drones have been tested in the Pratap Park area of Srinagar.

Tags

Naseer Ganai Amit Shah Srinagar Union Home Minister Jammu and kashmir Article 370 abrogation Civilians BSF National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

J&K: Landslides Block Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Mughal Road Closed After First Snowfall

J&K: Landslides Block Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Mughal Road Closed After First Snowfall

Covid-19 Causes Drop In Life Expectancy By Two Years In India: Study

Rajasthan Shuts Internet As 15 Lakh Candidates Appear For Patwari Recruitment Exam

PM Modi To Meet Seven Indian Covid-19 Vaccine Manufactures

India Registers 16,326 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Continue To Decline

Punjab CM Channi Urges PM Modi To Review Extension Of BSF’s Territorial Jurisdiction

Ahead Of Amit Shah’s Visit, Security Review Meeting Held In Jammu and Kashmir

India 'Steadfast Partner' In Global Fight Against Covid-19: PM Modi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from India

Covishield Gets Poland's Recognition, Exemption From Quarantine Granted For Those Who Take It

Covishield Gets Poland's Recognition, Exemption From Quarantine Granted For Those Who Take It

Uttarakhand-Himachal: Indian Army, ITBP Find Two More Trekkers' Bodies, Five Others Airlifted

Uttarakhand-Himachal: Indian Army, ITBP Find Two More Trekkers' Bodies, Five Others Airlifted

EAM S Jaishankar Meets WTO Director, Vice President European Commission

EAM S Jaishankar Meets WTO Director, Vice President European Commission

How Himachal Pradesh Is Waging War On Drugs Against Cartels In The Hills

How Himachal Pradesh Is Waging War On Drugs Against Cartels In The Hills

Read More from Outlook

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / NCB’s methods are under the scanner as experts punch holes in ‘panchnama’, arrest memo.

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Haima Deshpande / Intertwining threads connect the business in illegal drugs with the city’s high and mighty.

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Pakistan Announce 12-Member Squad Vs India

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Pakistan Announce 12-Member Squad Vs India

Outlook Web Bureau / Pakistan have lost all their five encounters against India in T20 World Cups so far and would like to break the jinx when the arch-rivals face-off on Sunday.

Amit Shah In Srinagar, Likely To Visit Families Of Civilians Killed Recently

Amit Shah In Srinagar, Likely To Visit Families Of Civilians Killed Recently

Naseer Ganai / He will also inaugurate the first international flight from Srinagar to Sharjah, and chair a high-level security review meeting.

Advertisement