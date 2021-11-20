Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
All Rajasthan Ministers Hand In Their Resignations Ahead Of Cabinet Reshuffle

"We have been asked to go to the PCC office at 2 pm on Sunday where further instructions will be given by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra": Pratap Singh Khachariyawas

2021-11-20T20:52:25+05:30
Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 8:52 pm

As a pre-cursor to the Cabinet reshuffle, all ministers in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan resigned during a high profile meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, who along with two other ministers had offered to resign in a letter to party's national president Sonia Gandhi, had moved a proposal in this regard at the beginning of the meeting following which all ministers resigned. Dotasra, Harish Chaudhary and Raghu Sharma had expressed their desire to work for the party in the letter to the Congress president.

"All ministers resigned in the meeting," Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, who held the charge of the transport minister, told reporters in Jaipur. He further commented that, it is unto the chief minister and the party High command to do the reshuffling and it will be known tomorrow what instructions are given by them. "We will be reaching the PCC office tomorrow at 2 pm. We will be following further instructions given to us there,".

With PTI Inputs

