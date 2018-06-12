Aircel-Maxis Case: Chidambaram Expected To Appear Before Enforcement Directorate

Former finance minister P Chidambaram is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday in connection with the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case.

Earlier, Chidambaram had appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case.

The former finance minister was given protection from arrest by the ED till July 10 by the Patiala House Court.

The ED had sought time to file a detailed reply in the case.

The Aircel-Maxis deal case, which emerged out of 2G spectrum cases, pertains to a grant by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel.

The ED had earlier said that the FIPB approval granted in 2006 by Chidambaram was beyond his mandate as he was only authorised to accord approval on project proposals up to Rs 600 crore.

P. Chidambaram's son Karti was arrested on February 28 at the Chennai airport upon his return from the United Kingdom, for his alleged role in the case. Currently, Karti is on bail too.

