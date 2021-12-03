Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Air India Disinvestment: Union Moves HC On Employees' Welfare

The main prayer of the petitioner was to restrain the Ministry and Air India Limited from proceeding further with the process of disinvestment without taking appropriate steps to protect the terms and conditions of service and the rights of the employees, represented by the union.

Air India Disinvestment: Union Moves HC On Employees' Welfare
A parked Air India aeroplane. | PTI Photo

Trending

Air India Disinvestment: Union Moves HC On Employees' Welfare
outlookindia.com
2021-12-03T22:49:28+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 10:49 pm

An employees' union on Friday moved the Madras High Court with a prayer to restrain the Union Civil Aviation Ministry and Air India from proceeding further with the process of the national carrier's disinvestment without taking appropriate steps to protect the rights of the staff.

The court, in interim relief to the petitioner, restrained the Ministry and other authorities concerned from evicting the members of the Air Corporation Employees' Union in Meenambakkam here from their residences provided by the management of Air India Limited.

Justice V Parthiban, who granted the relief while admitting a writ petition from the association by its president C Udayashankar, also restrained the authorities concerned from discontinuing all the medical facilities the members were hitherto enjoying.

Related Stories

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

The Union government had in October signed a share purchase agreement with Tata Sons for the sale of Air India for Rs 18,000 crore, with the Centre earlier accepting an offer by Talace Pvt Ltd, a unit of the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate, to pay Rs 2,700 crore cash and take over Rs 15,300 crore of the airline's debt.

The main prayer of the petitioner was to restrain the Ministry and Air India Limited from proceeding further with the process of disinvestment without taking appropriate steps to protect the terms and conditions of service and the rights of the employees, represented by the union.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

It also prayed the court to issue an interim direction to the Ministry to disclose the contents of the share purchase agreement entered into by them with Talace Private Limited on October 25 this year. According to the petitioner association, the Centre and the management of Air India had shared neither the draft share purchase agreement nor its content with the union prior to signing it.

Such non-disclosure is in violation of the rights of the employees protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. Their action of entering into the share purchase agreement without holding prior consultations with the petitioner union in respect of the clauses relating to the protection of the service conditions of employees of Air India is arbitrary, unjust and unfair and amounts to violation of Article 14 of the Constitution.

The union is given to understand that as per the terms of the agreement, the new employer will be required to retain the employees of Air India in service for just one year. Denial of job security to the employees post disinvestment is contrary to the service regulations and standing orders, it contended.

As per the applicable service regulations and standing orders, they are entitled to continue in service until the age of 58 years which is the age of superannuation. These issues need to be addressed before the completion of the disinvestment process. The action of the government and Air India in rushing to complete the process of disinvestment without addressing the aforesaid issues is arbitrary, unfair and unjust.

The proposed move to evict employees of Air India from the company provided accommodation post disinvestment without effecting any increase in their house rent allowance will deprive the employees and their family members of the right to decent housing which is in violation of Article 21 of the Constitution. The proposed change in the medical benefits presently extended to service as well as retired employees of the company post disinvestment is in violation of the right to health of the employees and their family members which is protected under Article 21 of the Constitution.

"Without prejudice to the submission that all the employees of Air India should be retained in service by the new employer until the age of 58 years, the authorities had failed to frame a suitable Voluntary Retirement Scheme or Voluntary Separation Scheme as per the guidelines of the Department of Public Enterprises issued in 2018," petitioner contended.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Delhi Air India High Court Union Government Constitution of India Petition
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

White December

White December

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Prateek Sur, Samarth Goyal / Young, brash and little-known artistes are using hip-hop as an outlet to speak up and speak out.

World Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

World Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

Ashwani Sharma / Umang Foundation in Himachal Pradesh has helped many blind and visually impaired persons achieve their dreams by giving them access to higher education.

IND Vs GER, Junior Hockey WC: India 2-4 Germany - FT

IND Vs GER, Junior Hockey WC: India 2-4 Germany - FT

Koushik Paul / Bobby Singh Dhami and Uttam Singh scored the goals for India against Germany in Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 semifinal.

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Naseer A Ganai / Crowds at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's recent rallies show that he will be a key player in elections in Jammu and Kashmir, when they happen.

Advertisement