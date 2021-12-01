Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
AIADMK Appeals Against High Court Order Quashing Taking Over Of Jayalalithaa's Veda Nilayam

By a November 24 order, Justice N Seshasayee had quashed all the orders passed from 2017, which culminated in the taking over of the property in 2020, besides chiding the previous government for its action relating to the sprawling property located at the posh Poes Garden.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami along with Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and other leaders pays tribute to AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa during the inauguration of 'Veda Nilayam' memorial, residence of the late TN chief minister, in Chennai. | PTI Photo

2021-12-01T22:30:58+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 10:30 pm

On Wednesday, the AIADMK moved the Madras High Court with an appeal challenging the ruling of a single judge quashing all the orders of its led previous government to take over late Chief Minister J Jayalalitha's residence here, for establishing a memorial for the leader.

By a November 24 order, Justice N Seshasayee had quashed all the orders passed from 2017, which culminated in the taking over of the property in 2020, besides chiding the previous government for its action relating to the sprawling property located at the posh Poes Garden.

In its present appeal, former Law Minister and Villupuram district secretary of the AIADMK, C Ve Shanmugham submitted that the single judge order is erroneous and contrary to the settled proposition of law. The order attributing mala fides is highly uncalled for and the same ought to be expunged.

Hence, when there is an effective alternative remedy, the judge ought not to have entertained the Writ Petitions challenging the award passed by the Land Acquisition officer. The judge had failed to see that both the Writ Petitioners claimed their right to the estate of the late Chief Minister J Jayalaitha only based on the Letters of Administration granted by this court in a civil suit.

The grant of letters of administration was limited and the said order had become final and the writ petitioners failed to challenge the same. In the absence of challenge to the same, the petitioners could not have challenged the acquisition proceedings initiated against the estate of Jayalaithaa.

Once a division bench under Testamentary Jurisdiction had passed an order directing the State to consider its suggestions and when the same being considered by the government and when acquisition proceedings passed, the same is binding on the single judge and the same ought not to have interfered by him, the petitioner submitted.

Last week, the court had quashed the orders, from 2017 to 2020, while allowing a batch of three writ petitions and about 15 miscellaneous petitions with various related prayers filed by J Deepa and J Deepak, the niece and nephew, respectively, of the late AIADMK supremo. 

-With PTI Inputs

