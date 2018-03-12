The Website
12 March 2018

Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Elections, Rajeev Chandrasekhar Joins BJP

Chandrasekhar had said that he would work towards BJP's movement to install a clean government in Karnataka.
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
2018-03-12T14:14:32+0530

Independent Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who has been given a BJP ticket to contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections from Karnataka, on Monday joined the BJP.

Speaking to PTI earlier, Chandrasekhar had said that he would work towards BJP's movement to install a clean government in Karnataka.

"I will work with with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah to make sure that we have a corruption free government in Karnataka as well," he said.

If elected, this will be Chandrasekhar's third stint as a Rajya Sabha member. He has been a parliament member since 2006.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar is among 18 candidates named by BJP for the Rajya Sabha polls. I

Chief among others are former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane, BJP general secretaries Anil Jain and Saroj Pandey and its spokespersons Anil Baluni and G V L Narasimha Rao. 

The party's choices for the Rajya Sabha indicate an effort on its part to strengthen its social equations in the states going to the polls this year and also to bolster its position in Andhra Pradesh where it has been traditionally weak.

All the candidates are almost certain to win due to party's strength in respective state assemblies. The biennial elections will be held on March 23 and tomorrow is the last date for filing the nominations.

With PTI Inputs

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Karnataka BJP

