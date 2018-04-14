The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
14 April 2018 Last Updated at 3:40 pm National

After Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Government Adds 'Ramji' To B.R Ambedkar's Name

Outlook Web Bureau
After Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Government Adds 'Ramji' To B.R Ambedkar's Name
File Photo
After Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Government Adds 'Ramji' To B.R Ambedkar's Name
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

The Bihar Government on Saturday announced to introduce Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's middle name 'Ramji' in government and court records.

The decision comes on the 127th birth anniversary of the Dalit icon.

The Bihar Government took this decision a month after Yogi Adityanath-led government decided to introduce Ambedkar's middle name 'Ramji' in state records.

The campaign to write Ambedkar's name correctly was initiated by Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik in December 2017.

Advertisement opens in new window

Known as 'Father of the Constitution of India', Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement.

He campaigned also against social discrimination against untouchables and also supported the rights of women and labourers.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Bihar Government-Governance-Government Policies etc National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 8-Year-Old's Throat Pierced With Cane In Maharashtra For Failing To Solve Math Problem
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters