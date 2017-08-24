After Kejriwal’s Takeover Threat, Delhi Schools Grudgingly Ask Parents To Come And Take Extra-Fee Refunds

Just a few days after the Delhi government issued show-cause notice to 449 private schools asking them to implement Justice Anil Dev Singh's order to roll back unjustified fee hike and pay back excess fees, many schools have started issuing public notices, inviting parents to collect the extra money.

Many schools, including Sardar Patel Vidhyalaya in Lodhi Estate, Oxford Public School in Nehru Nagar, Heera Public Schools in Gurgaon, Smt Misri Devi Gyan Niketan School in Deenpur, have issued the notices in newspapers, asking parents to collect the extra fees by September 5.

Advertisement opens in new window

The schools are among the ones identified by a committee headed by Justice Anil Dev Singh as having overcharged parents on the pretext of implementing recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission. Kejriwal said among the schools that have not rolled back the fee hike, one had a surplus of Rs 15 crore while another had Rs 5 crore surpluses.

Addressing a press conference on August 16, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government does not intend to "interfere", but will surely "discipline" the schools, if needed. Renowned Delhi schools like DPS, Amity International, Sanskriti, Modern School and Springdales are in the list of 449 schools.

The Delhi government said it will “take over” these private schools if they don’t fall in line. They have been given two weeks.

“In Compliance of the DOE order dt.29.05.2017, the school is refunding the excess Tution and Development Fee and Building Fund. Students who were enrolled in the school 2009-10 and 2010-11, can collect the refund from the school immediately,” Oxford Public School said a public notice.

Advertisement opens in new window

Published in Hindustan Times on August 23.

Following are the other notices issued by other schools:

Stern step by Delhi govt to take over Private Schools if they don't return excess fees, is working !! pic.twitter.com/vI8KCqILjg — AAP Delhi Official (@aapdelhincr) August 24, 2017

The chief minister also said he wants to assure private schools that there is no witch hunting. “We understand private schools are an indispensable part of education system,” he said.

(With agency inputs)