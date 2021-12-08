Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

AAP Leader Raghav Chadha Cries Foul Play Over SAD chief Sukhbir-Punjab CM Channi's Plot To Arrest Akali Leader Majithia

Last month, Badal had accused the Congress, which is in power in Punjab, of hatching a conspiracy to implicate Majithia, a leader of his Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), in a "false" drug case.

AAP Leader Raghav Chadha Cries Foul Play Over SAD chief Sukhbir-Punjab CM Channi's Plot To Arrest Akali Leader Majithia
AAP Leader Raghav Chadha Cries Foul Play Over SAD chief Sukhbir-Punjab CM Channi's Plot To Arrest Akali Leader Majithia | Outlook

Trending

AAP Leader Raghav Chadha Cries Foul Play Over SAD chief Sukhbir-Punjab CM Channi's Plot To Arrest Akali Leader Majithia
outlookindia.com
2021-12-08T18:40:12+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 6:40 pm

AAP leader Raghav Chadha claimed that SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi have struck a deal amongst themselves to create the drama of arresting Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a weak case with the aim of deceiving people.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema recently said that the Punjab Congress is bent upon framing Majithia in a "false case" and arresting him.

Addressing the media , Chadha claimed that Channi and Badal held a "secret" meeting in which a "deal" had been struck to register a "weak case" against Majithia. Police will then arrest Majithia on the basis of "weak grounds" and a "weak case", and the Akali leader will be able to get bail from court in the first hearing next day, Chadha, who is Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) co-in-charge of Punjab affairs, alleged.

Related Stories

CDS Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crash: Mamata Banerjee Stops Review Meeting Midway

"An understanding and a deal have been reached. Badal and Chief Minister Channi will create a drama of arresting Majithia in a weak case to deceive the people of the state," he said, claiming that information regarding the "secret meeting" and preparation of a case on "weak grounds" were provided to the AAP by a senior Punjab police officer.

Replying to a question, Chadha refused to reveal the identity of that police official but said he was a responsible policeman in the Punjab Police. "If the need arises, then we will submit proof in this regard," he said.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Chadha said it was his duty to protect the identity of the police officer. “I do not wish to reveal the identity of the official concerned because it will jeopardize the life and liberty of that officer,” he said.

The AAP leader said it was the responsibility of his party to put information related to the “deal” before the public.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Raghav Chadha Charanjit Singh Channi Sukhbir Singh Badal Delhi Punjab AAP Government Punjab Congress Punjab Assembly election 2022 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

CDS Bipin Rawat Dies In Helicopter Crash Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

CDS Bipin Rawat Dies In Helicopter Crash Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

Outlook Web Desk / The helicopter was flying from Sulur Airbase to Wellington with 14 personnel including senior officials on board.

Obituary | CDS General Bipin Rawat - A Saga Of Valour And Excellence

Obituary | CDS General Bipin Rawat - A Saga Of Valour And Excellence

Outlook Web Desk / General Bipin Laxman Singh Rawat holds the status of a four star general of the Indian Army. He took over as the 27th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on December 17, 2016 succeeding General Dalbir Singh Suhag.

Rohit Sharma Completes Indian Cricket's Limited-Overs Takeover

Rohit Sharma Completes Indian Cricket's Limited-Overs Takeover

Jayanta Oinam / The BCCI on Wednesday appointed Rohit Sharma as the captain of India's ODI team ahead of the upcoming tour of South Africa. Rohit was already T20 skipper.

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat

Outlook Web Desk / IAF’s Mi-17V5 helicopter is one of the most advanced military aircraft equipped with advanced technology to help it to traverse adverse climatic and war situations.

Advertisement