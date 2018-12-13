7-Seat Tata Harrier Confirmed; To Launch In 2020

The upcoming concept is likely to be called the H7X

Series production model is expected to hit the road in 2020

It will be based on the same Land Rover-derived OMEGA ARC platform as the five-seat Harrier

The styling is expected to be similar to the Harrier

Will be powered by the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine, but should feature the higher state of tune like the Jeep Compass

A 6-speed automatic should be on offer right from the launch

Tata Motors is expected to expand its SUV range with a seven-seat version of the Harrier. Scheduled to be launched in India by 2020, Tata Motors is likely to showcase its concept version, which is expected to be called the H7X, at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show or the 2020 Auto Expo.

The three-row SUV will be underpinned by the Harrier’s OMEGA ARC (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture) platform, which has been derived from Land Rover’s D8 platform. The OMEGA ARC’s key parameters like the wheelbase, the opening width of the doors, front suspension architecture, seating and steering positions are identical to those of LR’s D8 platform. Hence, expect the wheelbase of the H7X to be identical to that of the Discovery Sport/Harrier’s.

The Land Rover Discovery Sport is as long as the Harrier and yet offers an optional flexible 5+2 seating with the top-spec variant in India. The H7X could also be around 4600mm long and feature a flexible third row like the Land Rover. The 5+2 seating setup in the Discovery Sport comes with a sliding second row and it is expected to be offered with the H7X as well. Tata might redesign the rear fender of the H7X as the rear quarter glass of the Harrier is rather small. The H7X might also come with more features, including a sunroof and bigger wheels.

The H7X-based SUV will carry forward the same BSVI-ready Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine from the Harrier. However, it is expected to offered in a higher state of tune. We expect it to offer as much power as the Jeep Compass, which puts out 173PS and 350Nm. The Harrier, on the other hand, only produces 140PS and 350Nm. Apart from the Fiat-sourced 6-speed manual gearbox, the Harrier will soon get a 6-speed automatic from Hyundai. The 7-seat SUV should offer both transmission options from day one.

The upcoming three-row SUV is likely to be positioned above the Harrier, which is expected to be priced between Rs 13 lakh - Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

