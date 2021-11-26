26/11 Attack: President Ram Nath Kovind Pays Tribute To Martyrs For Bravery

On the occasion of Constitution Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday paid tributes to the martyrs and homage to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and expressed gratitude towards the security personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

"My heartfelt tributes to the martyrs and homage to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The nation will always be grateful for the bravery and sacrifice of the security forces who laid down their lives in the line of duty," Kovind tweeted.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived to Mumbai by sea route. The 60 hours siege killed 166 people including 18 security personnel as they opened fire at various places and injured several others.

(With PTI Inputs)