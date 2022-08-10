Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Bihar’s 106-Year-Old Astronomical Observatory Is Not Listed On Endangered Heritage List, Says UNESCO

The first of its kind in eastern India, the observatory was set up in Langat Singh College in 1916

With its headquarter in Paris, UNESCO works in promoting art, culture and heritage sites Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 1:15 pm

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has clarified that it has not listed the 106-year-old astronomical observatory in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on the list of endangered heritage sites. The clarification comes after several media platforms said that it had made it to the list. A number of reports have suggested that the observatory should be listed under tendangered heritage observatories across the globe.

The observatory was established in 1916 in Langat Singh College, north Bihar. The college was set up in 1899.

Eric Falt, director of the New Delhi UNESCO Office, has clarified that as a first step for a site to be inscribed to the World Heritage list, the Government of India should include it in its Tentative List (which is currently not the case for this astronomical observatory). The statement from UNESCO further added: "The selection criteria for sites are explained in the Operational Guidelines for the Implementation of the World Heritage Convention, which, besides the text of the Convention, is the main working tool on World Heritage."

With its headquarter in Paris, UNESCO works in promoting art, culture and heritage sites across different regions. Some of the famous UNESCO World Heritage sites in India are the Taj Mahal, Hampi, Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves, Agra Fort, Kaziranga National Park and more.

