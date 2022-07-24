World Athletics Championships 2022: US Women Take 4x100 Relay Gold; Canada Bag Men’s Top Prize – In Pics The United States women pulled a shocking upset over Jamaica in the 4x100 relay at World Athletics Championships 2022, while the men finished second after a sloppy baton exchange that has become a ritual for that star-crossed team. Andre DeGrasse beat Marvin Bracy to the line by .07 seconds to lift Canada to the victory in the men's race in 37.48 seconds. The US. women, a clear underdog to a Jamaican team that had won all but one of the six sprint medals at this meet, pulled the upset when Twanisha Terry held off 200 gold medalist Shericka Jackson for a .04-second victory. The American team, which also included Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner and Jenna Prandini, finished in 41.14.

114 World Athletics Championships 2022: Women's 4x100-meter relay | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull Gold medalist Team USA, poses during a medal ceremony for the women's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore.







214 World Athletics Championships 2022: Women's 4x100-meter relay | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull Silver medalists, team Jamaica, pose for a photo after the final in the women's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore.







314 World Athletics Championships 2022: Women's 4x100-meter relay | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull Bronze medalist Team Germany poses during a medal ceremony for the women's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore.







414 World Athletics Championships 2022: Women's 4x100-meter relay | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull Gold medalist Team USA, center, stands with silver medalist Team Jamaica, left, and bronze medalist Team Germany during a medal ceremony for the women's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore.







514 World Athletics Championships 2022: Women's 4x100-meter relay | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull Team USA pose after the final in the women's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore.







614 World Athletics Championships 2022: Women's 4x100-meter relay | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis Team Germany poses after the final in the women's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore.







714 World Athletics Championships 2022: Women's 4x100-meter relay | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip Twanisha Terry, of the United States, wins the final in the women's 4x100-meter relay as Shericka Jackson, of Jamaica, takes second at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore.







814 World Athletics Championships 2022: Women's 4x100-meter relay | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis Twanisha Terry, of the United States, wins the final in the women's 4x100-meter relay as Shericka Jackson, of Jamaica, takes second at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore.







914 World Athletics Championships 2022: Women's 4x100-meter relay | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel Imani Lansiquot, of Britain, passes the baton to Ashleigh Nelson, of Britain, in a heat during the women's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore.







1014 World Athletics Championships 2022: Men's 4x100-meter relay | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull Team Canada celebrates after winning the final in the men's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore.







1114 World Athletics Championships 2022: Men's 4x100-meter relay | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull Gold medalist Team Canada poses during a medal ceremony for the men's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore.







1214 World Athletics Championships 2022: Men's 4x100-meter relay | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull Silver medalist Team USA poses during a medal ceremony for the men's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore.







1314 World Athletics Championships 2022: Men's 4x100-meter relay | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull Bronze medalist team Britain poses during a medal ceremony for the men's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore.





