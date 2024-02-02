Sports

Winter Youth Olympic Games Concludes In South Korea - In Pics

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach stated that the Winter Youth Olympic Games was a success in South Korea and that the country was an 'oustanding host'. The South Korean capital held the 1988 Summer Olympics. The IOC will select the host of the 2030 Winter Olympics in July this year, leaving the 2034 competition as the next one available for any future host cities. Here are some of the snapshots from the final day of the event.