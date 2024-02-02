In this photo provided by Olympic Information Services, gold medalists Shin Ji-a, Kim Hyun-gyeom, Jinny Kim and Namu Lee of South Korea, center, celebrate alongside silver medalists Olivia Ilin, Dylan Cain, Jared Mcpike, Cayla Smith, Jacob Sanchez and Sherry Zhang of the U.S. and bronze medalists Audra Gans, Michael Boutsan, Annika Behnke, Kole Sauve, David Li and Kaiya Ruiter of Canada during the medal ceremony following the team event in figure skating at the Gangneung Ice Arena in the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, South Korea.
Winter Youth Olympic Games Concludes In South Korea - In Pics
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach stated that the Winter Youth Olympic Games was a success in South Korea and that the country was an 'oustanding host'. The South Korean capital held the 1988 Summer Olympics. The IOC will select the host of the 2030 Winter Olympics in July this year, leaving the 2034 competition as the next one available for any future host cities. Here are some of the snapshots from the final day of the event.
In this photo provided by Olympic Information Services, Neve Gerard of the U.S. competes in the mixed 4 x 5km relay in cross country skiing at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre in the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Daegwallyeong, Gangwon Province, South Korea.
In this photo provided by Olympic Information Services, Ai Yanyi of China performs in the women's halfpipe qualification Run 2 in snowboard at the Welli Hilli Park Ski Resort in the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Dunnae, Gangwon Province, South Korea.
Advertisement
In this photo provided by Olympic Information Services, gold medalists, center, Callie Soutar and Ethan Brewste of Britain, silver medalists, left, Katrine Schmidt and Jacob Schmidt of Denmark and bronze medalists Ella Wendling and Benji Paral of the U.S. celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony of the mixed doubles in curling at the Gangneung Curling Centre in the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, South Korea.
Advertisement
In this photo provided by Olympic Information Services, Ai Yanyi of China competes during the Snowboard Women's Halfpipe Final at the Welli Hilli Park Ski Resort during the Winter Youth Olympic Games, in Dunnae, Gangwon, South Korea.
Advertisement
In this photo provided by Olympic Information Services, athletes and coaches of the U.S. team in the Kiss and Cry after their routines in the team event in figure skating at the Gangneung Ice Arena in the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, South Korea.
Advertisement
In this photo provided by Olympic Information Services, Rise Kudo of Japan competes in the men's halfpipe qualification Run 2 in snowboard at the Welli Hilli Park Ski Resort in the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Dunnae, Gangwon Province, South Korea.
In this photo provided by Olympic Information Services, athletes and coaches of the South Korean team celebrate in the Kiss and Cry after their routines in the team event in figure skating at the Gangneung Ice Arena in the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, South Korea.
In this photo provided by Olympic Information Services, Ella Wendling of the U.S. releases the stone as Benji Paral prepares to begin sweeping the ice during the mixed doubles bronze medal game against Sweden in curling at the Gangneung Curling Centre in the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, South Korea.
In this photo provided by Olympic Information Services, silver medalists Olivia Ilin, Dylan Cain, Jared Mcpike, Cayla Smith, Jacob Sanchez and Sherry Zhang, all of the U.S. celebrate following the medal ceremony following the team event in figure skating at the Gangneung Ice Arena in the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, South Korea.