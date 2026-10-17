Roger Federer Returns To Court! Plays Marat Safin In Exhibition Match At Shanghai Masters

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 17 October 2026 3:49 pm

One of the greatest tennis players, Roger Federer, returned to the court on Friday, where he duelled with Marat Safin in an exhibition match at the Shanghai Masters. The two former world No. 1s were joined on the court inside the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena by Safin's sister and former WTA world No. 1, Dinara Safina. Former WTA world No. 2 and Chinese superstar Li Na also joined the trio. "It was really fun to be on the same side of the net as my brother from another mother," Federer said of playing with Safin. "I really enjoyed it and I hope everyone did too." Safin competed at the inaugural Shanghai Masters in 2009 shortly before he retired. Federer was hugely popular in China and also went on to win the 2014 and 2017 Shanghai Masters titles.