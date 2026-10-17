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Roger Federer Returns To Court! Plays Marat Safin In Exhibition Match At Shanghai Masters

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One of the greatest tennis players, Roger Federer, returned to the court on Friday, where he duelled with Marat Safin in an exhibition match at the Shanghai Masters. The two former world No. 1s were joined on the court inside the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena by Safin's sister and former WTA world No. 1, Dinara Safina. Former WTA world No. 2 and Chinese superstar Li Na also joined the trio. "It was really fun to be on the same side of the net as my brother from another mother," Federer said of playing with Safin. "I really enjoyed it and I hope everyone did too." Safin competed at the inaugural Shanghai Masters in 2009 shortly before he retired. Federer was hugely popular in China and also went on to win the 2014 and 2017 Shanghai Masters titles.

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Roger and Friends Celebrity Doubles Match Shanghai Masters
Former tennis player Roger Federer, of Switzerland throws the ball as he plays at the Roger and Friends Celebrity Doubles Match with Marat Safin, former tennis player Dinara Safina, of Russia and Chinese celebrities during the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, China, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
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Roger Federer and Marat Safin exhibition
Former tennis player Roger Federer, of Switzerland plays at the Roger and Friends Celebrity Doubles Match with Marat Safin, former tennis player Dinara Safina, of Russia and Chinese celebrities during the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, China, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
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Federer brother from another mother Safin
Former tennis players from left, Roger Federer, of Switzerland, Marat Safin and Dinara Safina, of Russia play at the Roger and Friends Celebrity Doubles Match with Chinese celebrities during the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, China, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
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2026 Rolex Shanghai Masters
Former tennis players from left, Roger Federer, of Switzerland, Marat Safin and Dinara Safina, of Russia share a light moment as they play at the Roger and Friends Celebrity Doubles Match with Chinese celebrities during the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, China, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
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2026 Rolex Shanghai Masters photos
Marat Safin plays at the Roger and Friends Celebrity Doubles Match with Former tennis players Roger Federer, of Switzerland, Dinara Safina, of Russia and Chinese celebrities during the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, China, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
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Roger Federer Shanghai
Former tennis player Roger Federer, of Switzerland reacts as he plays at the Roger and Friends Celebrity Doubles Match with Marat Safin, former tennis player Dinara Safina, of Russia and Chinese celebrities during the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, China, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
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Shanghai Masters Exhibition
Former tennis players Roger Federer, of Switzerland, and Dinara Safina, of Russia react as they play at the Roger and Friends Celebrity Doubles Match with Chinese celebrities during the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, China, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
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2026 Rolex Shanghai Masters tennis match
Former tennis player Roger Federer, of Switzerland plays at the Roger and Friends Celebrity Doubles Match with Marat Safin, former tennis player Dinara Safina, of Russia and Chinese celebrities during the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, China, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
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Roger and Friends Celebrity Doubles Match
Former tennis player Roger Federer, of Switzerland, left, shares a light moment with Marat Safin as they play at the Roger and Friends Celebrity Doubles Match with Chinese celebrities during the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, China, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

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