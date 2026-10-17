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Shanghai Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Beats Tommy Paul To Reach Men's Singles Semifinal

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Daniil Medvedev defeated Tommy Paul 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 on Friday to book his spot in the Shanghai Masters semi-finals. Medvedev will face 20-year-old Rafael Jodar in the semi-final match. The 2019 champion battled inconsistent serving, saving seven break points in a marathon first-set game before claiming the opener. Paul bounced back with in the second set. He soon capitilised on Medvedev's double faults to force a decider. Medvedev regrouped quickly in the final set, grabbing an early 2-0 lead and sealing the victory on his second match point. Reflecting on the tight contest, the Russian acknowledged being slightly off-form while praising his opponent's tenacity.

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Daniil Medvedev vs Tommy Paul Shanghai Masters
Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts during play against United States' Tommy Paul in the men's singles quarterfinals match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, China, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
1/8
Medvedev vs Paul stats aces winners
Russia's Daniil Medvedev, right, is congratulated by United States' Tommy Paul after the men's singles quarterfinals match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, China, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
2/8
Daniil Medvedev vs Tommy Paul head to head
Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates after winning against United States' Tommy Paul after the men's singles quarterfinals match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, China, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
3/8
Daniil Medvedev highlights Shanghai 2026
Russia's Daniil Medvedev returns a ball to United States' Tommy Paul during the men's singles quarterfinals match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, China, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
4/8
Shanghai Masters 2026 results quarterfinal
United States' Tommy Paul returns a ball to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during the men's singles quarterfinals match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, China, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
5/8
Daniil Medvedev Shanghai Masters semifinal 2026
Russia's Daniil Medvedev returns a ball to United States' Tommy Paul during the men's singles quarterfinals match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, China, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
6/8
Medvedev beats Tommy Paul Shanghai 2026
Russia's Daniil Medvedev returns a ball to United States' Tommy Paul during the men's singles quarterfinals match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, China, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
7/8
Tommy Paul Shanghai Masters
United States' Tommy Paul returns a ball to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during the men's singles quarterfinals match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, China, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
8/8
Daniil Medvedev vs Tommy Paul
United States' Tommy Paul reacts during play against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles quarterfinals match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, China, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

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