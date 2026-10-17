Shanghai Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Beats Tommy Paul To Reach Men's Singles Semifinal

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 17 October 2026 4:03 pm

Daniil Medvedev defeated Tommy Paul 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 on Friday to book his spot in the Shanghai Masters semi-finals. Medvedev will face 20-year-old Rafael Jodar in the semi-final match. The 2019 champion battled inconsistent serving, saving seven break points in a marathon first-set game before claiming the opener. Paul bounced back with in the second set. He soon capitilised on Medvedev's double faults to force a decider. Medvedev regrouped quickly in the final set, grabbing an early 2-0 lead and sealing the victory on his second match point. Reflecting on the tight contest, the Russian acknowledged being slightly off-form while praising his opponent's tenacity.