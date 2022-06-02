SL Vs AUS: IPL Stars Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa Named Sri Lanka T20 Squad

Sri Lanka have on Wednesday announced an 18-man squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against visiting Australia. The team, to be led by

Dasun Shanaka features all six Sri Lankan players who were in India for the IPL 2022. (More Cricket News)

After their break-out performances in the IPL, legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and wicketkeeper-batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Punjab Kings), were expected to get the call-up.

But the Sri Lankan selectors have also picked prodigious pacer Matheesha Pathirana (Chennai Super Kings). The 19-year-old is often hailed as 'Baby Malinga' for his bowling action which is eerily similar to that of legendary Lasith Malinga. And the youngster has already earned praise from CSK captain, MS Dhoni.

Other IPL-return players in the Sri Lankan squad are -- pacer Dushmantha Chameera (Lucknow Super Giants), mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana (Chennai Super Kings) and all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne (Kolkata Knight Riders).

But veteran wicket-keeper Dinesh Chandimal, all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva and pacer Lahiru Kumara have failed to make the squad.

Sri Lanka T20I squad

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan.

Sri Lanka vs Australia - Complete Schedule

The SL vs AUS, T20I series starts on June 7 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The venue will host the second match the following day. The third and final T20I will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele on June 11.

The two teams then play two ODIs at the same venue (on June 14 and 16), before returning to Colombo for the fourth and fifth ODIs. The series is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super Series.

Australia's tour of Sri Lanka will also feature two Test matches, to be played in Galle, in July. This is part of the ICC World Test Championship.

The visitors will also play two four-day games in Hambantota, for which a separate A squad has been named.

Australia squads

Australia T20I Squad : Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

Australia ODI Squad : Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Australia Test Squad : Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Australia 'A' Squad : Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Peter Handscomb, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nic Maddinson, Todd Murphy, Josh Philippe, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Tanveer Sangha, Mark Steketee.

Australia 'A' Schedule

June 8: 1st One-day game, Colombo;

June 10: 2nd One-day game, Colombo.

June 14-17: First-class Tour Match, Hambantota,

June 21-24: First-class Tour match, Hambantota.

Australia's tour of Sri Lanka is still on despite the tension due to civil unrest in the south Asian island nation.

But Sri Lanka, short of fuel and struggling with power cuts, the three T20Is and five ODIs have already been moved to day games.

Earlier, Australia’s government had advised nationals to reconsider their need to travel to Sri Lanka.

Australia last toured Sri Lanka in 2016.