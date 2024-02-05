Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24: Patna Pirates Come From Behind To Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers

Patna Pirates beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 36-33 in another closely fought match in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium here on Monday. (More Kabaddi News)

Arjun Deshwal and Sudhakar M earned Super 10s for their respective teams, but it was the Patna Pirates who worked their way back to extend their unbeaten run to six matches.