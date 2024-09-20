Other Sports

Tina Charles Sets All-time WNBA Rebounds Record

Tina Charles #31 of the Atlanta Dream plays against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on September 19, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Dream defeated the Liberty 78-67.
Tina Charles became the WNBA’s all-time leading rebounder on Thursday, when the Atlanta Dream center recorded her 4,007th career board against the New York Liberty. (More Sports News)

Charles broke Sylvia Fowles’ mark with an offensive tap-out in the first quarter of Atlanta’s 78-67 win.

Finishing the game with 10 points and 10 rebounds, Charles also broke Fowles’ record by recording her 194th career double-double.

Charles, who played six seasons with the Liberty from 2014-19, was honoured by the New York crowd during a video tribute. The New York native was inducted into the city’s Basketball Hall of Fame before the game.

Charles has averaged 9.3 rebounds over her 14-year career. She signed with Atlanta before this season after taking last year off.

Charles ranks second behind Diana Taurasi on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list.

