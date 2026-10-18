Asian Para Games 2026: India’s 5,000 Years Of Heritage Woven Into Ceremonial Blazers

India's ceremonial blazers showcased Indus Valley motifs and 5,000 years of heritage
Simran Sharma and Pramod Bhagat led India's 168 athletes across 11 disciplines
India aim to build on their record 111-medal haul at Hangzhou 2023
India's cultural legacy was on display at the opening ceremony of the Asian Para Games 2026 on Sunday, as the country's contingent wore ceremonial blazers inspired by the Indus Valley Civilisation and 5,000 years of history.
The outfits featured designs based on ancient Indus Valley seals, bringing elements of one of the world's oldest civilisations to the international sporting stage.
The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) highlighted the historical significance of the attire, describing it as a representation of the country's enduring heritage.
“Team India walked out wearing more than just ceremonial dress -- they wore 5,000 years of civilisation. The Indian contingent’s ceremonial blazer is a tribute to our heritage,” the PCI said.
The detailing extended to the collars, which featured SaptSindhu, a reference to the land of seven rivers and the Saraswati. The Indian national flag was displayed on the pocket, adding another distinctive element to the ceremonial wear.
Paralympic medallist and sprinter Simran Sharma joined badminton star Pramod Bhagat in leading the Indian contingent as flagbearers at the opening ceremony. More than 100 Indian athletes participated in the event, representing the country at the continental para-sporting competition.
India have fielded a 281-member contingent, comprising 168 athletes, including 112 men and 56 women. The athletes will compete across 11 disciplines at the Games, which conclude on October 24.
Around 3,000 athletes from 45 nations are participating in the event under the motto “Imagine One Heart”.
India will aim to build on their performance at the 2026 edition, having set a new benchmark in Hangzhou in 2023 with 111 medals.
Their haul of 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze medals saw them finish fifth in the overall standings, making it the country's most successful campaign in Asian Para Games history.