Live Streaming Of India Women Vs England Women: Watch Commonwealth Games 2022 IND-W Vs ENG-W Cricket Semifinal Live

The last time India played England in a women’s T20 match was in 2021. Get live streaming details of IND-W vs ENG-W at CWG 2022.  

India women's team are seeking a historic Commonwealth Games final spot.
India women's team are seeking a historic Commonwealth Games final spot. PTI

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 12:15 pm

Group stages done and dusted; the Indian women’s cricket team will be eyeing to assure themselves a medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 when they take on England in the first semifinal at Edgbaston on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Day 9 Schedule | Medal Tally | Sports News

The India women vs England women, CWG 2022 semifinal T20 cricket match can be seen live in India from 3:30 PM IST on Sony Sports Network. The India vs England semifinal scorecard can be found HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE.

India started their campaign on a losing note before notching up wins against Pakistan and Barbados to enter the last four. While Smriti Mandhana shined with a brilliant half century in their eight-wicket win over Pakistan, Renuka Singh’s fiery bowling set up India’s 100-run victory against Barbados.

Coming into the CWG 2022 with just a handful of T20 games as preparation, India ticked all the right boxes in batting, bowling and fielding. Besides Mandhana, the likes of Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues delivered with the bat while Renuka and Sneh Rana did the job in bowling.

On the other hand, England made their way into semifinals with wins over Sri Lanka, South Africa and New Zealand. The semifinal between India and England is going to be a nail-biting encounter as the winner takes a step closer to historic first-ever gold.   

IND-W vs ENG-W Head-To-Head

India enjoy a poor head-to-head record against England winning just five times in 22 games both teams played against each other. England won 17 times.

When And Where To Watch India Women vs England Women CWG 2022 Cricket Semifinal?

Events featuring Indian athletes and teams will be telecast live on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels, and also on Doordarshan (DD Sports). Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app on all android and apple devices.

Squads:

England: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver(c), Amy Jones(w), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn, Bryony Smith, Freya Davies, Kate Cross

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Taniya Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad     

