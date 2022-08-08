Monday, Aug 08, 2022
Live Streaming Of Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11: Watch Indians In Action On August 8 - Final Day Full Schedule

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Achanta Sharath Kamal and the men's hockey team will fight for gold medals on the final day of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Here's how to watch.

PV Sindhu is primed for her first singles gold medal at Commonwealth Games. Watch all the Indians in action of the final day of CWG 2022 live.
PV Sindhu is primed for her first singles gold medal at Commonwealth Games. Watch all the Indians in action of the final day of CWG 2022 live. AP Photo

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 3:13 am

The Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022 won as many as 15 medals, including five gold on the penultimate day. India can realistically add five more gold medals to the tally on the final day of the Birmingham Games. Don't miss India's actions on August 8.

Day 10 Highlights | Medal Tally | Sports News

Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on the 11th day on Monday (August 8). All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

BADMINTON

Men's singles gold medal match - Lakshya Sen vs Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia (2:10 pm); Women's singles gold medal match - PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li of Canada (1:20 pm); Men's doubles gold medal match - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane and Sean Vendy of England (3:00 pm).

HOCKEY

Men's gold medal match: India vs Australia (5:00 pm)

TABLE TENNIS

Men's singles bronze medal match - Gnanasekaran Sathiyan vs Paul Drinkhall of England (3:35 pm); Men's singles gold medal match: Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford of England (4:25 pm).

How to watch Commonwealth Games 2022 live?

Events featuring Indian athletes and teams will be telecast live on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels, and also on Doordarshan (DD Sport). Live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.

