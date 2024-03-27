Indian Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh Appointed One Of The Co-Chairs In FIH Athletes Committee

Besides Sreejesh and Camila, the other new members of the Athletes Committee approved by the FIH Executive Board are Matt Swann (Australia, Regular Member and Athletes Committee Representative in the Competitions Committee), Catherine Fabiano, Regular Member and Athletes Committee Representative in the Umpiring Committee), Jacqueline Mwangi (Kenya, Regular Member and Athletes Committee Representative in the Technical Officials Committee), Mohamed Mea (South Africa, Regular Member and Athletes Committee Representative in the Gender, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Committee), Juliani Mohamad Din (Malaysia, Regular Member and Athletes Committee Representative in the Education Committee), Marlena Rybacha (Poland, Regular Member and Athletes Committee Representative in the Health and Safety Committee) and Cesar Garcia (Mexico, Regular Member and Athletes Committee Representative in the Rules Committee).