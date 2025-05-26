Football

Venezia 2-3 Juventus, Serie A: Bianconeri Seal Champions League Spot With Nerve-Wracking Win

Igor Tudor was hired in March to make sure that Juventus qualified for the Champions League. He fulfilled the goal — albeit barely — when the Bianconeri won 3-2 at Venezia in the final round of Serie A on Monday (May 26) to finish fourth. Juventus finished one point ahead of Roma, who won 2-0 at Torino to secure a Europa League spot. Venezia, who were relegated along with Empoli, surprised Juventus with an early goal from Daniel Fila in the second minute. Kenan Yildiz and Randal Kolo Muani struck back to put Juventus in control after 31 minutes. Ridgeciano Haps equalized after the break for Venezia before Manuel Locatelli restored Juve’s lead with a penalty.