Venezia 2-3 Juventus, Serie A: Bianconeri Seal Champions League Spot With Nerve-Wracking Win

Juventus' Manuel Locatelli celebrates a goal during the Serie A Enilive soccer match between Venezia and Juventus at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium, Italy.
Juventus' Manuel Locatelli celebrates a goal with fans during the Serie A Enilive soccer match between Venezia and Juventus at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium, Italy.
Juventus' Randal Kolo Muani, left, celebrates with team-mates after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Serie A soccer match between Venezia and Juventus at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium, in Venice, Italy.
Juventus' Randal Kolo Muani celebrates after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Serie A soccer match between Venezia and Juventus at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium, in Venice, Italy.
Venezia players celebrate after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Serie A soccer match between Venezia and Juventus at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium in Venice, Italy.
Venezia's Daniel Fila celebrates after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Serie A soccer match between Venezia and Juventus at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium in Venice, Italy.