UEFA Nations League: Kevin De Bruyne Ready To Take Centre-Stage On Manchester City Return

Kevin De Bruyne is confident he will be fit and firing upon his return to Manchester City after starring in Belgium's opening fixture of their Nations League campaign. (More Sports News)
De Bruyne scored twice in the Red Devils' 3-1 win over Israel on Friday, taking his international tally to 30 goals in 106 appearances since his debut in 2010.
He contributed an expected goals (xG) tally of 1.64 to Belgium's total of 3.53, also playing more passes in the final third (34) than any other player on the pitch.
Domenico Tedesco's side travel to Lyon on Monday to face France, who were beaten 3-1 by Italy in their opening fixture in Group A2, with De Bruyne in line to start again.
The 33-year-old has started the season with a goal and an assist in three Premier League appearances, both coming during City's 4-1 win against Ipswich Town.
De Bruyne has also created 11 chances so far in English football's top flight, a total only bettered by Dwight McNeil (13) and Andreas Pereira (14).
But when questioned whether City manager Pep Guardiola would be happy with him playing back-to-back 90 minutes, De Bruyne said: "You'll have to ask him!
"Well, as long as I feel good, it's okay and it's up to the coach to decide. After France, I have six days before the next match with City."
Belgium will be looking to avenge their Euro 2024 defeat to Didier Deschamps' side, having been knocked out at the last-16 stage by Jan Vertonghen's late own goal.
After the Red Devils' meeting with France, they will face Italy and Les Bleus again next month, concluding their group campaign against the Azzurri and Israel in November.
"When you play six group games, every game is important," De Bruyne added. "We only have two days to rest and get ready. But the pressure will be on them now."
Despite their victory over Israel on Friday, head coach Tedesco was left wanting more from his players ahead of their stern test against France.
"We started well and scored straight away, but after the goal we lost some of our self-confidence", said Tedesco.
"Fortunately, we were sharper after the break, showed courage with vertical football and high pressure, in order to create quite a few chances again. That is a positive sign."