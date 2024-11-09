Football

Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Visitors Continue To Pile On Pressure| CFC 0-0 MCFC

With the ISL celebrating its historic 1000th game, Chennaiyin FC will look to take all three points at home against the travelling Mumbai City FC. Follow the live score and updates from the CFC Vs MCFC, ISL 2024-25 match here

Outlook Sports Desk
9 November 2024
9 November 2024
Mumbai City FC ISL | FDSL
Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC being played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. The hosts come into the fixture after their brilliant 1-5 win over Jamshedpur FC, while the travellers enter the tie after their high-scoring 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters. Follow the live score and updates of the ISL 2024-25 match here
LIVE UPDATES

Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: Valpuia Shows Off Skills At Marina

Mumbai City FC's Valpuia has been the best player for the visitors this afternoon, while for Chennaiyin, it has been Scotland's Connor Shields. However, the visitors have enjoyed a good 68% possession thus far.

Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: MCFC Find Rhythm

The visitors finally find some rhythm in play, and have a few really good passes into the Chennaiyin box, and register their first shot on target in the 19th minute of the game. However, Yoell van Nieff shot is saved.

Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: Hosts Positive Early On

Owen Coyle will be a happy man after the first 10 minutes as the hosts have already showcased attacking intent, and also have a shot on target. Vincy Barretto's attempt is saved in the bottom left corner.

Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: We Are Underway!

We are underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and history smiles bright under the sun with the Indian Super League in its 1000th game. The hosts CFC shape up with a 4-4-2, while Mumbai City FC have gone with a traditional 4-3-3.

Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: Head-To-Head

In the last 23 meetings between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC, the Islanders have a clear advantage, winning 14 games, while CFC have managed to come out victorious in six. Three matches have ended in a draw.

Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: Not Long Now

We are under 30 minutes away from kick-off as the players are in their warm-up routines in Chennai. It could turn out to be an intense clash with both teams placed seventh and eighth on the points table.

Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: MCFC Starting XI

Mumbai boss Petr Kratky makes one change to the XI that won 4-2 against the Kerala Blasters at home, and here's how they shape up

Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: CFC XI

Here's how Chennaiyin FC line-up for the Mumbai City FC clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25: Start Time, Streaming Details

The Indian Super League between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC will kick-off at 5:00 pm IST, and can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports18 network in India.

Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

