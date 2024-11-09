Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Visitors Continue To Pile On Pressure| CFC 0-0 MCFC

Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: Valpuia Shows Off Skills At Marina
Mumbai City FC's Valpuia has been the best player for the visitors this afternoon, while for Chennaiyin, it has been Scotland's Connor Shields. However, the visitors have enjoyed a good 68% possession thus far.
Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: MCFC Find Rhythm
The visitors finally find some rhythm in play, and have a few really good passes into the Chennaiyin box, and register their first shot on target in the 19th minute of the game. However, Yoell van Nieff shot is saved.
Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: Hosts Positive Early On
Owen Coyle will be a happy man after the first 10 minutes as the hosts have already showcased attacking intent, and also have a shot on target. Vincy Barretto's attempt is saved in the bottom left corner.
Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: We Are Underway!
We are underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and history smiles bright under the sun with the Indian Super League in its 1000th game. The hosts CFC shape up with a 4-4-2, while Mumbai City FC have gone with a traditional 4-3-3.
Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: Head-To-Head
In the last 23 meetings between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC, the Islanders have a clear advantage, winning 14 games, while CFC have managed to come out victorious in six. Three matches have ended in a draw.
Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: Not Long Now
We are under 30 minutes away from kick-off as the players are in their warm-up routines in Chennai. It could turn out to be an intense clash with both teams placed seventh and eighth on the points table.
Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: MCFC Starting XI
Mumbai boss Petr Kratky makes one change to the XI that won 4-2 against the Kerala Blasters at home, and here's how they shape up
Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: CFC XI
Here's how Chennaiyin FC line-up for the Mumbai City FC clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25: Start Time, Streaming Details
The Indian Super League between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC will kick-off at 5:00 pm IST, and can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports18 network in India.
Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.