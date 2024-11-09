Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Visitors Continue To Pile On Pressure| CFC 0-0 MCFC

Mumbai City FC ISL | FDSL

Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC being played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. The hosts come into the fixture after their brilliant 1-5 win over Jamshedpur FC, while the travellers enter the tie after their high-scoring 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters. Follow the live score and updates of the ISL 2024-25 match here

LIVE UPDATES

9 Nov 2024, 05:38:47 pm IST Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: Valpuia Shows Off Skills At Marina Mumbai City FC's Valpuia has been the best player for the visitors this afternoon, while for Chennaiyin, it has been Scotland's Connor Shields. However, the visitors have enjoyed a good 68% possession thus far.

9 Nov 2024, 05:24:15 pm IST Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: MCFC Find Rhythm The visitors finally find some rhythm in play, and have a few really good passes into the Chennaiyin box, and register their first shot on target in the 19th minute of the game. However, Yoell van Nieff shot is saved.

9 Nov 2024, 05:14:06 pm IST Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: Hosts Positive Early On Owen Coyle will be a happy man after the first 10 minutes as the hosts have already showcased attacking intent, and also have a shot on target. Vincy Barretto's attempt is saved in the bottom left corner.

9 Nov 2024, 05:02:24 pm IST Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: We Are Underway! We are underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and history smiles bright under the sun with the Indian Super League in its 1000th game. The hosts CFC shape up with a 4-4-2, while Mumbai City FC have gone with a traditional 4-3-3.

9 Nov 2024, 04:47:59 pm IST Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: Head-To-Head In the last 23 meetings between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC, the Islanders have a clear advantage, winning 14 games, while CFC have managed to come out victorious in six. Three matches have ended in a draw.

9 Nov 2024, 04:36:09 pm IST Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: Not Long Now We are under 30 minutes away from kick-off as the players are in their warm-up routines in Chennai. It could turn out to be an intense clash with both teams placed seventh and eighth on the points table.

9 Nov 2024, 04:27:50 pm IST Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: MCFC Starting XI Mumbai boss Petr Kratky makes one change to the XI that won 4-2 against the Kerala Blasters at home, and here's how they shape up 🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗠 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗔 𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗔 🚨



Head coach Petr Kratky makes one change to the team sheet as Jérémy Manzorro is back amongst #TheIslanders’ #StartingXI 💪



Let’s go, मुंबई 🩵#CFCMCFC #ISL #AamchiCity 🔵 @etihad pic.twitter.com/FVrwE3wslu — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 9, 2024

9 Nov 2024, 04:19:06 pm IST Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: CFC XI Here's how Chennaiyin FC line-up for the Mumbai City FC clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Our XI to take on the Islanders ⚔👊#AllInForChennaiyin #ISL #CFCMCFC | @Melbat_official pic.twitter.com/quKXrfSIeZ — Chennaiyin F.C. (@ChennaiyinFC) November 9, 2024

9 Nov 2024, 04:10:20 pm IST Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25: Start Time, Streaming Details The Indian Super League between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC will kick-off at 5:00 pm IST, and can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports18 network in India.