The stage is set for the fifth match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between the hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Smriti Mandhana-led RCB won the first match at their home venue on the very last delivery of the encounter a few days back.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants have lost their inaugural match of the season and now they have to pass the test or RCB and their 12th player (RCB fans). The support and noise in the last RCB match at Chinnaswamy Stadium was unmatchable. The same is expected on Tuesday. Mooney's team have a long list of stars including India's Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Meghana Singh and last year's skipper Sneh Rana. Ashleigh Gardener, Phoebe Litchfield and Kathryn Bryce fulfil the foreign quota. Laura Wolvaardt's inclusion in the playing XI is subject to her fitness. Stay tuned for the live scores and updates of all the action from the RCB Women vs GG Women, WPL 2024 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)