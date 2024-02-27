Hello!
The stage is set for the fifth match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between the hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Smriti Mandhana-led RCB won the first match at their home venue on the very last delivery of the encounter a few days back.
On the other hand, Gujarat Giants have lost their inaugural match of the season and now they have to pass the test or RCB and their 12th player (RCB fans). The support and noise in the last RCB match at Chinnaswamy Stadium was unmatchable. The same is expected on Tuesday. Mooney's team have a long list of stars including India's Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Meghana Singh and last year's skipper Sneh Rana. Ashleigh Gardener, Phoebe Litchfield and Kathryn Bryce fulfil the foreign quota. Laura Wolvaardt's inclusion in the playing XI is subject to her fitness. Stay tuned for the live scores and updates of all the action from the RCB Women vs GG Women, WPL 2024 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)
Pitch Report
The same pitch as yesterday. 48m and 61m square boundaries with 63m down the earth. Expect some runs on this surface. It has been rolled quite nicely, and the pitch appears to be firm. 155-160 will be a competitive score.
Advertisement
Toss Update
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women have won the toss and have opted to field
Teams:
Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w/c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh
Advertisement
Squads:
Gujarat Giants Squad: Beth Mooney(w/c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh, Laura Wolvaardt, Tarannum Pathan, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht