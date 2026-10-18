'I Can deliver The Results': Former India Spinner Makes Public Appeal To LSG Owner For IPL Role

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan seeks an IPL spin-bowling coaching role
He directly approached LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka on social media
The former India spinner wants to prove spinners can succeed in T20 cricket
Former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has made a public appeal for an Indian Premier League (IPL) coaching opportunity, expressing confidence in his ability to help teams improve their spin bowling.
The 60-year-old took to social media on October 17, 2026, to offer his services to franchises, emphasising his desire to prove that spinners can thrive in the T20 format. He also directly approached Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka, asking to be considered if the franchise is looking for a spin-bowling coach.
Laxman Sivaramakrishnan's Message to Sanjiv Goenka
In a post on X, Sivaramakrishnan tagged Goenka and wrote:
“I am Laxman Sivaramakrishnan former Indian cricketer. If you are looking for a spin bowling coach, please let me know. I have confidence that I can deliver the results.”
The message followed another post in which the former India international declared himself open to coaching spinners at any IPL franchise. His appeal comes as teams continue to assess their coaching structures and look for ways to gain an edge in the shortest format.
Why Sivaramakrishnan Wants to Prove Spinners Can Succeed in T20 Cricket
Sivaramakrishnan's appeal comes after a challenging IPL 2026 season for several spinners. Aggressive batting, flat pitches and the Impact Player rule have often made it difficult for bowlers to contain the scoring rate. However, experienced spinners such as Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan and Krunal Pandya continued to demonstrate the value of controlling runs while taking wickets.
The former India leg-spinner believes there is still scope for specialist coaching to help teams get more out of their spin options. His stated ambition is to demonstrate that spinners can remain effective despite the demands of modern T20 cricket. Whether any franchise responds to his public appeal remains to be seen.
Laxman Sivaramakrishnan's International Career
Sivaramakrishnan represented India in nine Test matches, taking 26 wickets, including three five-wicket hauls. His best match figures were 12 wickets for 181 runs against England. In 16 ODIs, he claimed 15 wickets, and he was also part of India's title-winning squad at the 1985 World Championship of Cricket, finishing as the team's leading wicket-taker.
He also enjoyed a substantial domestic career with Tamil Nadu, taking 154 wickets in 76 first-class matches. His experience as a leg-spinner and understanding of the game could be assets if an IPL franchise considers him for a specialist coaching position.