Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Undergoes Scans In Australia Amid Injury Concerns - Report

Virat Kohli, who has been enduring a prolonged slump in form, hasn't scored a Test century since July 2023 against the West Indies at Port of Spain. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Virat Kohli, who has been enduring a prolonged slump in form, hasn't scored a Test century since July 2023 against the West Indies at Port of Spain. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak