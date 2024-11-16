Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Undergoes Scans In Australia Amid Injury Concerns - Report

Indian batter Virat Kohli reportedly underwent scans in Australia on Thursday for an unspecified injury, sparking concerns ahead of the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (More Cricket News)
As per reports from the Times of India and Sydney Morning Herald, Kohli might be injured, which could pose a serious blow to India's lineup for the upcoming series against the mighty Australia.
However, despite the injury's unclear specifics, the Indian batter didn't let it keep him from taking part in an intra-squad simulation match on Friday.
Despite a recent dip in form, his impressive batting record in Australia keeps hopes high for the upcoming series.
The Indian team has been training at the WACA ground since Wednesday, gearing up for the blockbuster Border-Gavaskar Trophy series that begins on November 22 in Perth.
In the simulation game, Kohli scored 15 runs, while KL Rahul was struck on the elbow and had to walk off the field.
Kohli, who has been enduring a prolonged slump in form, hasn't scored a Test century since July 2023 against the West Indies at Port of Spain. In the recent home series against New Zealand, he managed just one fifty and four single-digit scores in six matches.
The 36-year-old has only two fifties in his last 14 Test innings, and across the last 60 innings, his average is a modest 31.68, with just two hundreds. In 2024, his average stands at a meager 22.72 from six Tests.
However, despite these struggles, Kohli boasts an impressive average of 54 in Australia across four tours since 2012-13, offering hope for a strong performance in the upcoming series.