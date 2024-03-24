Sports

Friendly: Endrick Scores Record Goal As Brazil Edge Out England 1-0 - In Pics

All of 17, the Real Madrid-bound Endrick became the youngest-ever men’s player to score an international goal at Wembley as Brazil beat England 1-0 in their friendly match. Endrick, who will move from Palmeiras to Madrid at the end of the season when he turns 18, struck nine minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute. Coming on for Rodrygo in the 71st minute, Endrick wasted little time to make his mark, firing into an empty net after Vinicius Junior was denied by England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.