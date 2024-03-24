Sports

Friendly: Endrick Scores Record Goal As Brazil Edge Out England 1-0 - In Pics

All of 17, the Real Madrid-bound Endrick became the youngest-ever men’s player to score an international goal at Wembley as Brazil beat England 1-0 in their friendly match. Endrick, who will move from Palmeiras to Madrid at the end of the season when he turns 18, struck nine minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute. Coming on for Rodrygo in the 71st minute, Endrick wasted little time to make his mark, firing into an empty net after Vinicius Junior was denied by England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

England Brazil Soccer Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Brazilian players celebrate at the end of an international friendly soccer match between England and Brazil, at the Wembley Stadium in London. Brazil won 1-0.

England Brazil Soccer Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Brazil's Endrick, 2nd right, shakes hands with England's Declan Rice at the end of a friendly soccer match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium in London. Seventeen-year-old Kendrick scored the goal in Brazil's 1-0 win.

England Brazil Soccer Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
England's Lewis Dunk, right, vies for the ball with Brazil's Endrick during a friendly soccer match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium in London.

England Brazil Soccer Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Brazils' Savio challenges for the ball with England's Marcus Rashford during an international friendly soccer match between England and Brazil, at the Wembley Stadium in London.

England Brazil Soccer Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Brazil's Endrick celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a friendly soccer match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium in London.

England Brazil Soccer Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
England's Ollie Watkins challenges for the ball with Brazils' Fabricio Bruno during an international friendly soccer match between England and Brazil, at the Wembley Stadium in London.

England Brazil Soccer Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
England coach Gareth Southgate shouts during an international friendly soccer match between England and Brazil, at the Wembley Stadium in London.

England Brazil Soccer Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
England's Anthony Gordon tries to tackle Brazil's Bruno Guimaraes, left, during a friendly soccer match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium in London.

England Brazil Soccer Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Brazil coach Dorival Junior reacts during a friendly soccer match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium in London.

England Brazil Soccer Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
England's Jude Bellingham challenges for the ball with Brazils' Bruno Guimaraes during an international friendly soccer match between England and Brazil, at the Wembley Stadium in London.

