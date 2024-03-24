Friendly: Endrick Scores Record Goal As Brazil Edge Out England 1-0 - In Pics

Brazilian players celebrate at the end of an international friendly soccer match between England and Brazil, at the Wembley Stadium in London. Brazil won 1-0.
Brazil's Endrick, 2nd right, shakes hands with England's Declan Rice at the end of a friendly soccer match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium in London. Seventeen-year-old Kendrick scored the goal in Brazil's 1-0 win.
England's Lewis Dunk, right, vies for the ball with Brazil's Endrick during a friendly soccer match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium in London.
Brazils' Savio challenges for the ball with England's Marcus Rashford during an international friendly soccer match between England and Brazil, at the Wembley Stadium in London.
Brazil's Endrick celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a friendly soccer match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium in London.
England's Ollie Watkins challenges for the ball with Brazils' Fabricio Bruno during an international friendly soccer match between England and Brazil, at the Wembley Stadium in London.
England coach Gareth Southgate shouts during an international friendly soccer match between England and Brazil, at the Wembley Stadium in London.
England's Anthony Gordon tries to tackle Brazil's Bruno Guimaraes, left, during a friendly soccer match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium in London.
Brazil coach Dorival Junior reacts during a friendly soccer match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium in London.
England's Jude Bellingham challenges for the ball with Brazils' Bruno Guimaraes during an international friendly soccer match between England and Brazil, at the Wembley Stadium in London.