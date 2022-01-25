Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
AUS Vs SL: Josh Hazlewood Picked For Sri Lanka Series; David Warner, Mitchell Marsh Sit Out

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh played key roles in Australia's T20 World Cup triumph. They have been rested for the Sri Lanka series.

Josh Hazlewood missed most of the Ashes 2021-22 series due to a side injury. - File Photo

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 10:42 am

David Warner and Mitch Marsh are among the omissions in Australia's 16-man squad for a Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka in February, while coach Justin Langer will also be absent. (More Cricket News)

Australia is hosting Sri Lanka in a five-match T20 series, with the games to be spread across the Sydney Cricket Ground, Manuka Oval in Canberra and the Melbourne Cricket Ground from Feb. 11-20.

Langer is among the members of support staff set to be on vacation during the T20 series and ahead of a three-test series in Pakistan starting March 3.

Andrew McDonald will serve as head coach in Langer's absence, as was the case during last year's T20 tour of New Zealand.

Warner and Marsh, who both played key roles in Australia's T20 World Cup triumph in the United Arab Emirates, will also sit out the five T20s ahead of the trip to Pakistan.

Australia T20 squad vs. Sri Lanka: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

